Ugly Incident

PC is investigating abusive language hurled at Howard lacrosse players (with link to The Washington Post).

Presbyterian College has announced an investigation into who the men were in Hoseville who shouted abusive and sexually demeaning words to members of the Howard University women’s lacrosse team.

The incident happened Friday at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton. A online article said the police shut it down.

But then the Howard coach’s husband announced the abuse publicly, then said PC’s “apology” was an insufficient response.

“The unfortunate truth is it’s nothing new,” said Karen Healy-Silcott, Howard University women’s lacrosse coach, in an insidelacrosse.com article posted Sunday. Howard University is one of the historically black colleges that received bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month. PC lacrosse won the match,16-6, and the Howard team left to play at Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

By Monday, this was Presbyterian College’s statement:

“Dear PC community, As you may be aware, there was an incident about an hour before the women’s lacrosse game Friday vs. Howard University where a group of our students outside of the stadium were yelling inappropriate and hateful comments, including racist remarks, toward the visiting players and coaches.

“First, let us be clear: No visitor to our campus should be subject to that kind of treatment, and this type of behavior is completely unacceptable. It is in no way aligned with the expectations and values of the college. We apologize to the Howard University women’s lacrosse coach and her players, and we deeply regret the experience they had on our campus.

“Immediately upon learning of this situation, the administration began gathering the facts and reaching out to those directly impacted. A student conduct investigation already has begun, and any student found responsible for this reprehensible behavior during the event on Friday will face consequences. Such behavior does not stand at PC.

“We must hold ourselves accountable and do better as a community to ensure all visitors to our campus are treated with dignity and respect.

“Sincerely, Kerry Pannell, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Will Harris, Chairperson of the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council”

An on-line article says in addition to sexually abusive language, the men in Hoseville called out the coach’s children by name and talked about their guns, scopes and gauges.

Brian T. Silcott made the incident public with this statement:

“My wife had her first game as the Head Coach of @Howard U yesterday at Presbyterian. They were greeted by a bunch of boys hurling obscene and threatening insults. This is the life of black female athletes. Wish I was there. Thankfully my wife can take care of herself.”

A post by TJ Scott, Alpha Sigma Phi - Alpha Psi, was picked up by the Facebook group On! On! PC and generated 52 comments. This post says that Silcott is a former professional player and head coach of the Jamaican Men’s National Team. The post by Scott says, in part, “The lacrosse world is very small and word is already spreading.”

Part of the On! On! PC comments section says the college apologized to Silcott and said it will conduct an investigation. His reply, “You already failed. You invited @HowardU to your campus and failed to protect them from your racist/sexist students threats of violence and attempts at intimidation and humiliation. I hope the investigation starts with the administration that allowed this to happen.”

A message by USA Lacrosse says, “Members of the Howard University women’s lacrosse team endured obscene and threatening comments while on the Presbyterian College campus for Friday’s game. The incident was not related to the game or with Presbyterian’s women’s lacrosse team. Presbyterian College announced on Saturday that they were starting an investigation of the incident.

“‘It’s infuriating to ever hear of this type of incident,’ said Marc Riccio, president and CEO of USA Lacrosse. ‘At a time when we’re recognizing the amazing contributions of the black community, it’s saddening to think there is still much work to be done. We want to offer out full support to the players, coaches and staff of Howard University. USA Lacrosse remains committed to fostering a national lacrosse community that encourages understanding, appreciation and acceptance of all.’”

The USA Lacrosse message is part of a Sunday article about the incident by insidelacrosse.com. That article says, in part, “(Howard Coach Karen) Healy-Silcott said she believes the men shouting the abuse are students at the college, and an inquiry to a PC Athletics spokesman as to their status within the community could not immediately confirm whether they were students.

“Healy-Silcott said that Presbyterian coach Eric Clakeley came out of his locker room as the incident was going on ‘pretty frantic,’ called a member of the administration, informed the police and shut down the behavior, but that the individuals who shouted the abuse were in the stands during the game.

“‘It should be noted that the Presbyterian women’s lacrosse team was mortified. They were embarrassed, they were apologetic. The game itself was a cordial, competitive game. I did not have a problem with the women’s lacrosse players. This was just a bunch of boys up on a hillside,’ Healy-Silcott said.”

The article says Healy-Silcott advised her players not feel silenced, but also “being smart about what we post and not getting sucked into an ugly online battle.”

