Two Ambulanes for Laurens County

Laurens County asks Prisma for ambulances; parties sign contract for $720 dollars-per-day.

Effective April 5, Prisma Health-Upstate will station two ambulances within the county at the Laurens County Government’s request.

An agreement between the healthcare system and the county government was made public on Friday.

The County will pay Prisma $720 per day, by monthly invoice.

“Laurens County requests Prisma Health to provide Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to supplement the Emergency Medical Services 911 response to Laurens County,” says the agreement, approved by the county council after a March 9 closed session discussion.

The agreement is signed by Gregory J. Rusnak, EVP, COO, for Prisma Health; and by W. Brown Patterson, chairman of county council.

The agreement has six responsibilities of Prisma Health. It has three responsibilities of the county.

In the Prisma portion, the agreement says under patient choice for destination, “Prisma Health will honor patient choice within the boundaries set by Prisma Health’s Clinical Operating Guidelines, State of SC, and Laurens County Destination Policy. The Laurens County EMS supervisor should be notified of any out-of-county transports. Patients meeting certain clinical criteria should be transported to the correct facility.”

Prisma also has responsibility for services, supplies, billing and collecting, ambulance use, and data. The county will provide “a safe and suitable workplace” and calls dispatch. Besides responsibilities, the contract has 20 other clauses.

Chairman Patterson has said the ambulances will be stationed at the county fire department on South Church St. Ext. in Laurens, and at the Gray Court fire station on Hwy 14, near Gray Court-Owings Elementary School.

Prisma is acting as a contractor, not an employee, of Laurens County. This agreement will last for one year. -- Vic MacDonald