Trinity on the Attack

30 points for the Blue Hose Women.

Trinity Johnson scored 30 points as the Presbyterian College women's basketball team erased a 21-point first half deficit to trail by just a basket, but UNCW used eight free throws in the final minute to hang on for the 70-60 win at the Templeton Center on Wednesday night.

Johnson tied PC's Division I single-game scoring record on 10-13 (.769) shooting and was 3-3 from distance, while Gigi Smith scored 17 points to lead four Seahawks who finished in double-digits.

Final Score: Presbyterian - 60 UNCW - 70

Location: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (3-5) UNCW (3-4)

Scoring The Game

The Seahawks started the game 4-of-5 from deep with Ahyiona Vason and Timber Tate each converting a pair of threes as the visitors built to a 22-9 lead with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter. The teams traded baskets over the remaining minutes and entered the first break with PC trailing 26-13.

Johnson scored the next six points for the Blue Hose and hit a three with 6:29 to bring the score to 30-19. However, the visitors stayed hot from distance and saw threes drop for Moriah Crisp, Lacey Suggs and Tate as the Seahawks built to a 42-23 halftime lead.

PC opened the third quarter on an 10-2 run with baskets from Alessia Capley and Johnson to cut the lead to 11 with 6:54 to play, 44-33. After a pair of free throws for UNCW, the Blue Hose then went on an 11-1 run to cut the lead down to just three points, 47-44, following a three from Johnson at 2:36. The Seahawks recovered with six points in the final 90 seconds of the quarter to extend their lead back to nine, 53-44.

Johnson scored nine of her 30 points in the fourth quarter to keep PC in the game, but the Seahawks sank eight free throws in the final minute, with six from Smith, to hang on for the 70-60 win.

Player of the Game

Trinity Johnson became the third player in PC's Division I history to score 30 points, as Courtney Story (2/27/18) and Kacie Hall (12/21/18) achieved the feat over the last two seasons.

Notables

- Kacie Hall finished in double-digits (11 pts) for the 47th time in her collegiate career. The senior guard needs 58 more points to reach 1000.

- Alessia Capley finished with eight points and a collegiate-best nine rebounds.

- Bria Gibbs has a season-best two blocks, falling one shy of her collegiate-best.

- Jade Compton scored seven points and led the team with a collegiate-best 12 rebounds.

By the Numbers

UNCW shot 11-17 (.647) from the field and 4-5 (.800) from three in the first quarter, but ended the game at 24-61 (.393) and 9-23 (.391). Presbyterian shot 23-54 (.426) from the floor and just 4-25 (.235) from distance. The Blue Hose won the rebounding battle, 41-34, and had more points in the paint, 34-28. The Seahawks committed fewer turnover, 17-26, and scored more points off turnovers, 25-19.

Up Next

Presbyterian is idle during exams before hosting Brevard in their non-conference finale at the Templeton Center on Saturday, December 21. The 2 pm game will be broadcast on ESPN+.