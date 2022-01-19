Trees take a beating

ICE socks in Clinton & The Upstate.

Clinton was socked in tight by ice on Sunday as the aftermath of a winter storm that put more than 50 million Americans under winter storm alerts blew through Upstate South Carolina. Worse weather was reported north of I-85, but for Clinton, it was bad enough.

The City’s Facebook notice about being aware of power outages spawned 114 comments. Crews cleared a tree on Cleveland and East Centennial Streets, and responded to outage reports in Westchase.

Many residents expressed their appreciation to linemen out working in very challenging and dangerous conditions.

District 56 declared yesterday (Jan. 18) an eLearning Day for all schools, as ice continued to cover the ground and roads. High winds Monday would have made bus transportation hazardous, but schools were out for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday. The weather challenge came as schools statewide are dealing with another challenge - the resurgence of Covid and the Omicron variant’s targeting of children, most of who are unvaccinated.

District 56 has its 4K/5K registration even set for Saturday at Clinton High School.

But CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy is cautioning of a new winter storm coming in at the end of this week.

In South Carolina, 120 Guardsmen were activated, and many spent Sunday assisting stranded motorists.

PowerOutage.US reported Monday that 32,768 South Carolinians were without power.

The winter storm moved to the Northeast on Monday. Last weekend’s volatile weather spawned tornadoes in Florida.

Below are two weekend reports - one from the Governor’s Office and one from the Laurens Electric Cooperative.

COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-04 to declare a State of Emergency in preparation for this past weekend's expected winter storm and urges South Carolinians to monitor local weather conditions and take winter safety precautions.

"South Carolina will be impacted by a major winter storm this weekend, likely beginning Sunday morning," McMaster said. "There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state. I urge South Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecasts and begin taking safety precautions. We will hold a media briefing tomorrow afternoon to update residents with the latest information on this winter storm.”

The National Weather Service forecast predicted significant snow, sleet, and ice starting early Sunday morning, impacting much of the Upstate and Midlands.“The Governor’s Executive Order puts our plans into motion and lets state agencies best coordinate any resources that may be needed in the days ahead," said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. "We have experienced ice storms before, and we’re as prepared as we can be to respond to any requests for aid from our local emergency managers. It is vital for people to meet us halfway in this effort by being personally prepared for this winter storm.”

Motorists need to prepare for winter weather driving before a winter storm hits, especially those living in the Upstate or areas of our state that see more severe winter weather conditions. The South Carolina Highway Patrol urges motorists to check the weather forecast frequently and stay informed before and while traveling because conditions can deteriorate rapidly. Troopers will be monitoring the roadways for hazardous road conditions during weather events and working with our partners to respond as quickly as possible.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) started pretreating roads and highways Thursday and has prepositioned equipment and personnel in key areas throughout the state.

Residents should remember the following winter safety precautions:

During winter storm weather, it is best to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check the fluids, battery, and tires. Ensure that your phone is charged and you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.

Remember to keep a full charge on your cell phone and mobile devices so they can be used during an emergency.

If you lose power, know how to report the outage to your utility company and have alternate, safe means of staying warm.

Monitor local media for information about warming shelters opened by local organizations.

Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes without heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.

Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, do not burn charcoal indoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning can result from charcoal fumes indoors.

Never operate a portable generator indoors.

Keep fresh batteries on hand to use with flashlights and NOAA tone-alert weather radios.

Provide some options for outdoor pets and domestic animals to stay warm and to have access to food and water.

Check on anyone who may need extra help during winter weather.

The official South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide contains checklists and tips on how to prepare for a winter storm. The guide is available for download at www.scemd.org

Date: January 16, 2022, 5 p.m. — 1,986 Laurens Electric Cooperative members without power

Employees of Laurens Electric Cooperative responded to thousands of reports of power outages in the aftermath of today’s winter storm, most in Laurens County. High winds, falling trees, and snow and ice, are responsible for most of the damage.

The storm is affected 1,986 Laurens Electric members (Jan. 16). The following is a breakdown of the number of LEC outages by county:

Laurens – 1,902

Greenville - 2

Newberry - 84

LEC crews have been working throughout the day, assisted by 100 additional personnel, from contract and right-of-way crews to linemen from cooperatives in Alabama and Louisiana.

At this time the co-op is still assessing the extent of damage and cannot yet predict power restoration times.

Crews will not stop working until power has been restored to all members.

Due to the freezing temperatures expected tonight (Sunday), cooperative officials are urging members whose power has not yet been restored to begin making alternative plans for the evening. They stress that this is especially important for members who are high risk, such as the very young and elderly, as well as those with medical problems.

To report a power outage or damaged equipment, call 1-800-942-3141.

Co-op members are encouraged to visit the co-op’s web site, laurenselectric.com, for outage information and to follow LEC on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Power lines that are subjected to high winds after icing exhibit a physical reaction known as galloping. A wave motion sets up in a power line and it begins to whip. This violent wave or whipping motion will literally break cross-arms, split poles, fatigue the lines beyond their breaking point and shatter porcelain insulators. Tree limbs that broke and came down on the lines also caused problems in some areas.

After a winter storm, there is often severe damage to conductors. When ice or snow melts and falls off the line, the wire is instantly unloaded, which causes the wire to jump back to its original sag after the bouncing stops. The wires usually slap together causing numerous burn-downs.

Laurens Electric Cooperative would like to thank its members for their patience, consideration and assistance during this storm.

Laurens Electric Cooperative serves 61,000 member-owners in Laurens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Newberry, Union, and Abbeville counties. Since 1939, the co-op has been dedicated to being the provider of choice for energy and related services in the Upstate.

How we restore service after major outages

The goal is to get the power back on ASAP for the greatest number of members.

Widespread damage from a severe storm may make it impossible to accurately predict when power will be restored - especially in the early phases, while the extent of damage is being assessed.

What crews encounter when they arrive at the actual restoration sites is always different. For example, a distribution line serving a local area may have multiple damage locations, all of which must be found and repaired.

On-going and dangerous weather conditions, uneven or difficult terrain, the need for various repair supplies, and a number of other factors make it difficult to predict power restoration times. And requiring minute-by-minute updates and estimates would divert crews in the field from their primary focus – restoring power to members.

The main goal is to safely restore power to the greatest number of customers in the shortest time possible.

Keep in mind that if there is damage to power plants, switchyards or transmission lines, those facilities must be repaired by our power supplier before we can restore your service. Transmission lines seldom fail, but they can be damaged by ice storms. Tens of thousands of people could be served by a single high-voltage transmission line.

When those facilities are working, any problems in the co-op’s electric distribution system can be corrected. Three primary areas of our system must be addressed.

1 -- Substations are repaired first. Distribution substations each serve thousands of members. When a major outage occurs, the local distribution substations are checked first. If the problem can be corrected at the substation level, power may be restored to a large number of people.

2 -- Distribution lines are repaired. Main distribution supply lines are checked next if the problem cannot be isolated at the substation. These supply lines carry electricity away from the substation to a group of members, such as a subdivision. When power is restored at this stage, all members served by this supply line could see the lights come on, if there is no problem farther down the line.

3 -- Individual services are restored. The final supply lines, called service lines, carry power from the transformer on utility poles or underground transformers outside houses or other buildings. Line crews fix the remaining outages based on restoring service to the greatest number of members.

Sometimes, damage will occur on the service line between your house and the transformer on the nearby pole. This may explain why you have no power when your neighbor does. The co-op needs to know you have an outage here, so a service crew can repair it.

If there is damage to the equipment where the service drop enters your home, you may need to get an electrician to repair it before the co-op can safely restore your service. The weatherhead, where service lines enter the conduit leading to your home’s electric meter, is the responsibility of the homeowner. So are the conduit and the meter base. The co-op can replace or repair damaged meters or service lines, but if you see damage to your home’s weatherhead, conduit or meter base, contact an electrician immediately to get repairs started.