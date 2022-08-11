Trees at Millers Fork

PHOTOS: Arbor Day and a new planting.

Clinton Canopy and the City of Clinton plant a Swamp White Oak at Millers Fork Trail on Friday morning as part of Arbor Day 2022. The tree is especially resistant to flooding which makes it perfect for the lowland just below the picnic area and driveway down to the trail, which are off the frontage road that connects Hwys 72 and 56 east of Clinton near I-26. The official name is West Corporate Center Drive, Clinton. Mayor Bob McLean and Susan Galloway, president of Clinton Canopy, a volunteer group dedicated to enhancement of Clinton, an official Tree City USA, give remarks at the tree-planting event.

- Photos by Vic MacDonald