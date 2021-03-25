BREAKING: TREES DOWN, POWER OUT - storm cloud over Wilder Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Laurens County Emergency Management reports trees down in these places and power outages:

Cedar Valley Road

Compton Road at SC 308

Burnt Mill Creek Road at Roper Road

Church Street at Coleman Street

Rocky Springs Church Road at Curry Road

SC 252 at Cain Road



A report said trees are down in Union County:

Santuc Drive

Highway 72

A Tornado Warning and take cover alert was issued about 4:15 pm lasting until 5 pm for Laurens County - the fire horn warned people in Clinton to take shelter immediately. Strong lightning and a short time of heavy rain was experienced in the City. No word yet on injuries in Laurens County.

