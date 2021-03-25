Trees Down
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 6:19pm Vic MacDonald
By:
Photo by Vic MacDonald
BREAKING: TREES DOWN, POWER OUT - storm cloud over Wilder Stadium Thursday afternoon.
Laurens County Emergency Management reports trees down in these places and power outages:
- Cedar Valley Road
- Compton Road at SC 308
- Burnt Mill Creek Road at Roper Road
- Church Street at Coleman Street
- Rocky Springs Church Road at Curry Road
- SC 252 at Cain Road
- A report said trees are down in Union County:
- Santuc Drive
- Highway 72
A Tornado Warning and take cover alert was issued about 4:15 pm lasting until 5 pm for Laurens County - the fire horn warned people in Clinton to take shelter immediately. Strong lightning and a short time of heavy rain was experienced in the City. No word yet on injuries in Laurens County.
