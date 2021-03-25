Home / Breaking News / Trees Down

Trees Down

Thu, 03/25/2021 - 6:19pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo by Vic MacDonald

BREAKING: TREES DOWN, POWER OUT - storm cloud over Wilder Stadium Thursday afternoon.

 

Laurens County Emergency Management reports trees down in these places and power outages:

 

  • Cedar Valley Road
  • Compton Road at SC 308
  • Burnt Mill Creek Road at Roper Road
  • Church Street at Coleman Street
  • Rocky Springs Church Road at Curry Road
  • SC 252 at Cain Road
  •  
  • A report said trees are down in Union County:
  • Santuc Drive
  • Highway 72

A Tornado Warning and take cover alert was issued about 4:15 pm lasting until 5 pm for Laurens County - the fire horn warned people in Clinton to take shelter immediately. Strong lightning and a short time of heavy rain was experienced in the City. No word yet on injuries in Laurens County.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/25/weather/tornadoes-flood-watches-storms-so...

 

 

 

