Treated sewage and farms

Biosolids on Farm Land: Water, sewer board gives approval for waste disposal contract.

A $120,000 contract has been authorized by a unanimous vote of the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission to have a company spread treated human waste on two farmland tracts in Laurens County.

The money already is in the commission’s budget. The company, Synagro, does this work throughout South Carolina and has designated the two tracts dedicated to treated sludge from the Bush River Waste Treatment Plant, near Joanna.

Commission officials will continue to look for cost-effective ways to manage sludge but, for right now, this system is much less expensive than expanding the on-site drying beds and shipping the waste material to landfills. The commission was notified in May, 2019 of a doubling of price in the landfill hauling and disposal method.

“I want to support this. My concern is I do not consider placing waste material on private property throughout the county a good policy for the commission,” said board member Bill Teague.

He urged the commission to continue considering alternative methods.

Synagro made a very extensive presentation to the LCWSC Board’s Capital Needs Committee.

TODAY (March 23), the full board received a condensed version, prior to its vote.

Wastewater, sewerage, and its materials are a small part of LCWSC countywide mostly water selling business. However, as Laurens County grows and septic tanks wear out, it could become a growth area, if the installation of sewer lines is cost-effective.

The biosolids land-application process is supervised by federal Environmental Protection Agency and SC Department of Health & Environmental Control policies. The LCWSC board was told there is not enough land at the waste-water treatment plant to add the 71 drying beds that it will take to handle the waste material.

The current drying beds need $600,000 in rehabbing and that does not touch the cost of new drying beds. That is not considered a viable long-term solution, the board was told.

There will be 6,000 gallons of sludge, treated and considered to be very good fertilizer, to be spread on two tracts each within 10 miles of the sewer plant. Landowners have to section off land where the sludge can be spread, with no spreading within 100 ft of a well, nor near residences or places of assembly, nor within 50 ft of public rights-of-way, nor near waterways, nor on row crops land of more than 8% slope or on pasture land of more than 10% slope.

“They can’t apply it so that it will run off or ponding,” said commission executive director Jeff Field. There will be an annual application, he said, and the contract binds the company to 5 monitoring requirements and 3 reporting requirements to the LCWSC. At some point, the commission could install equipment that would further dry the waste material so it could be bagged and sold to the public. This is human waste, as LCWSC right now does not have a high quantity of industrial waste.