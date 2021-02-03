A trails request

COVID - Date of Rhythm on the Rails moves to October.

A preliminary request by the Laurens County Trails Association was brought before City Council Monday night to gain the cooperation of CSX Railroads and the local governments of Laurens County to build a trail along the right-of-way of the rail line between Clinton and Laurens.

The trail would begin at the center of Clinton behind Industrial Supply and go to the public square in Laurens. The resolution does not ask for funding, does not present exact specifications or other details of construction. It says that the City of Clinton thinks the idea of a pedestrian/bicycle trail between Clinton and Laurens is a good idea and that they (the City) want to work alongside CSX Railroads to make this happen - it is only an appeal for the joint usage of the right-of-way. The Laurens County Trails Association intends to ask CSX if they can use and share this right-of-way. They are not asking CSX to give up the rail, a rail line that is rarely used. No action was taken on this request.

A unanimous vote was passed to authorize Joey Meadors, Director of Utilities and Public Works, to enter into a contract with SM Grading and Excavating LLC of Jonesville, SC for the installation of the sewer line to the speculative building property at a cost of $54,675. SM Grading came in as the lowest bidder and will be funded as follows: Santee Cooper (50 percent) $27,337.50, Laurens County Development Corporation (20 percent) $10,935 and the Clinton Economic Development (30 percent) $16,402.50.

During the meeting, questions were also brought up about the Martha Dendy property, particularly about carving a piece of the property originally discussed with Martha Dendy to allow the Capital Penny Sales Tax to fund some recreation improvements to that area. The City has to retain ownership of a portion of the property to facilitate that. In order for the property to be transferred properly, the property would need to be surveyed. Certain amounts of money are allocated to each park and the Martha Dendy Park in the southeast corner of that block was allocated $79,000. This is a separate pot of money for parks, so money the Martha Dendy Community Center has already allocated will not be jeopardized. No action was taken during the discussion, but Council did request the item remain on the agenda until a resolution is reached.

Rhythm on the Rails, originally scheduled for April 9-10 will now take place October 22-23. According to Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs, the City will look into possibly mixing Rhythm on the Rails and the Scots and Brats festival, typically held in the fall. He said they will also be monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continue to make sure social distancing and additional safety guidelines are followed.

The public will have a chance to give input on what they would like to see in the City’s connectivity plan. Three separate events will be held for the public to participate in. The dates and times are as follows: April 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Vance Park, April 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pine Street Park and April 12 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pine Haven Park.

In other business, Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda recognized School Resource Officer Chris Moore as the City of Clinton Police Department Officer of the Year. Moore has been with the Clinton PD for 22 years.

Council unanimously voted to approve the month of April as Fair Housing Month and the month of March as Disabilities Awareness Month.

No action was taken during Executive Session. Upon returning from Executive Session, Council unanimously voted to approve a Memorandum of Agreement between the City of Clinton and Thomas Higgs as Interim City Manager.