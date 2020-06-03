HUMAN TRAFFICKING WORKSHOP.

“Keeping Our Youth Save from Human Trafficking” will be the theme of an upcoming program at the Laurens County Library (1017 West Main St., Laurens).

This program is sponsored by Impact 2 Purpose and the Laurens County Safe Home. The Human Trafficking Workshop is a presentation by Lighthouse for Life.

The program will be Wednesday, March 25, at 4 pm. Everyone is invited to receive this important information.

