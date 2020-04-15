Traffic Stop = 8 Arrests

Shooting into a house - CLINTON & SHERIFF: “Cleaning Up Trash.”

WLBG: Clinton Police have charged a man with discharging a firearm in a residence where people were gathered for a party early this month.

23-year-old Khalid Asiatic Cunningham of the 800 block of North Broad Street, Clinton was arrested Monday. He is now charged with Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature. A warrant alleges that Mr. Cunningham discharged a firearm at a residence within the 100 block of Neighborhood Drive in Clinton while that residence was occupied by multiple people who were there attending a social gathering on April 4th. With bond denied, Khalid Asiatic Cunningham remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

As we reported, a Clinton man was killed early Saturday morning, April 4th from a shooting. Deputy Coroner Canupp identified the victim as 31-year-old Freddie Markell Byrd of North Broad Street, Clinton, noting he was found behind a house at 104 Friendship Drive with at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene as of 2:00 o’clock Saturday morning, April 4th.

From: the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office:

On April 9, 2020 at approximately 12PM, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing improper lane use. The driver of the vehicle gave deputies consent to search the vehicle and as a result, a bag with narcotics (discovered to be Heroin/Fentanyl) was recovered. The drugs recovered during this traffic stop led deputies and investigators to obtain a search warrant for 310 Cadillac Drive in Gray Court, a location that the aforementioned vehicle had left prior to the traffic stop.

Within the residence, the following was located and seized: clear torn plastic bags (indicating illegal narcotics were being packaged at this property), a white in color powder substance that tested positive for Cocaine base, a loaded handgun, two rifles (both without serial numbers), multiple types of ammunition, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, Marijuana, and a Honda dirt bike confirmed to be stolen out of Greenville County. In addition, pills believed to be “pressed” or altered with Heroin/Fentanyl were also recovered and seized.

The individuals listed below were arrested and charged with Possession of 28 grams or less of Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of less than one gram of Meth, and Trafficking in Heroin:

• Kevin Charles Kreuger of Spartanburg

• Shydavis Keoreus Jackson of Williamston

• Andrew Joseph Shell of Gray Court

The individuals listed below were arrested and charged with Possession of 28 grams or less of Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of less than one gram of Meth, Trafficking in Heroin, and Receiving Stolen Goods.

• Danny Earl Choice of Gray Court

• Rodkeyvious Malik Tribble of Gray Court

• Shiah Venise Cunningham of Gray Court

Additional Arrests:

• Kyah Nicole Burton of Piedmont- Possession of Schedule II Narcotics X3, Possession of Scheduled IV Narcotics with Intent to Distribute X2, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, and Receiving Stolen Goods.

• James Kevin Owens of Gray Court- Receiving Stolen Goods

“This office is committed to cleaning up trash in this county. We strive every day towards this cause. People like these prey on and destroy parts of our county every single day. We will continue to clean up our communities and I appreciate the help and support of the public in doing this." - Sheriff Don Reynolds

