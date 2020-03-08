Traffic fatality and drowning

Ware Shoals man is killed in wreck Sunday; drowning reported today, victim identified.

Authorities have identified Jeffery Lee Oliver, 29, of Ware Shoals, as the victim of a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Waterloo.

Cause of death is blunt force trauma, in the 12:19 a.m. crash, a coroner’s report said.

SC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt reported that a 1992 Honda Civic southbound on Riverfork Road, near Old Oak Tree Road, was driven left of center and collided with a northbound 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander. The crash was head-on, the trooper’s report said.

Then, the Honda ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence and trees, and caught fire, ejecting the driver (the only occupant of the Honda).

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger of the Mitsubichi did not suffer life-threatening injuries, while a front seat passenger was transported to the hospital. Everyone in the Mitsubichi was wearing a seat belt, the trooper’s report said.

ALSO, a victim’s body has been recovered from Lake Greenwood in Waterloo. The apparent drowning happened at the Riverfork Boat Ramp, Summer Place, in Waterloo.

The victim’s identity is listed as Patrick D. Webb, age 30, a report said. Confirmation of the incident was made by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.