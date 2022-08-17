Tourism Grants & Called Meeting

The City of Clinton announces a tourism grants program.

Grants available to organizations for marketing tourism related events

The City of Clinton will open the 2022 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle on Friday August 12, 2022. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects.

Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city limits is returned by the state to the municipality in which it was generated. A portion of those funds will be disbursed annually through a competitive grant program to support tourism based projects within the City.

Accommodations Tax Grant funds are designed to support services and events that are related to tourism and promote tourism in the community. Examples of eligible events include festivals, concerts, and the development of tourist related facilities. Organizations receiving funding from these grants will be required to use them to cover costs associated with the marketing of their event to persons residing outside our local area.

Applications are available at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center located at 211 North Broad Street between 8 AM and 5 PM or on the city’s website. All applications must be completed in their entirety and received at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center no later than 5 PM on Monday, September 19, 2022. No late grant application will be accepted and any late applications will be returned to the applicant. Applications will be reviewed by the city’s accommodations tax review committee, with final approval of the grants coming from the city council.

The Clinton City Council will have a called meeting tomorrow (Aug. 18) for the purposes of amending the Zoning Ordinance and making appointments to the new Board of Zoning Appeals and the Planning Commission board members.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad Street. The meeting is open to the public, and is viewable in real-time on the City’s Facebook page.

After the called meeting, the city council will conduct a workshop-style meeting about Planning and Zoning, according to an agenda e-mailed on Friday. The Clinton City Council’s usual meeting dates are the first Monday of each month in the Municipal Center uptown.