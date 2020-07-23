Tourism Grants - from accommodations tax

TOURISM GRANTS.

CITY OF CLINTON ANNOUNCES TOURISM GRANT PROGRAM.

Grants available to organizations for marketing tourism related events

The City of Clinton will open the 2020 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects.

Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city limits is returned by the state to the municipality in which it was generated. A portion of those funds will be disbursed annually through a competitive grant program to support tourism based projects within the City.

Accommodations Tax Grant funds are designed to support services and events that are related to tourism and promote tourism in the community. Examples of eligible events include festivals, concerts, and the development of tourist related facilities. Organizations receiving funding from these grants will be required to use them to cover costs associated with the marketing of their event to persons residing outside our local area.

Applications are available at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center located at 211 North Broad Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or on the city’s website. All applications must be completed in their entirety and received at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center no later than 5 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020. No late grant application will be accepted and any late applications will be returned to the applicant. Applications will be reviewed by the city’s accommodations tax review committee, with final approval of the grants coming from the city council.

