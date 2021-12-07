TONIGHT: An abandoned building on Torrington Road could be re-habbed, and $13.1 Million in American Rescue Plan Act 2021 could be spent - based on actions of the Laurens County Council Tuesday afternoon.

Council has before it at the 5:30 pm regular meeting in the council chambers of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens a 1st Reading of a Infrastructure Credit Agreement with Torrington Ventures LLC. The re-hab will be at 877 Torrington Road, Clinton, according to a document.

The agreement applies credits against the company's fee payments to assist in paying the cost of certain infrasturctures.

Council also has 2nd Reading of agreements with "Project Sleepy" - an investment of approximately $40.5 Million and creation of 240 jobs, but not less than $2.5 Million, according to a document.

Council will take the first steps toward spending $13.1 Million in state and federal funds related to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 4 categories of spending for the County to use this money - and about 25 reports that will have to be made to the government.

The county right now has $6,554,862 in hand.

This is in an interest-bearing account, and the second half of money can be applied for a year after the first draft. The county has until Dec. 31, 2026, to use this money in accordance with federal guidelines.

