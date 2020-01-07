Too Much Clinton - 3 Say

1-Cent Sales Tax: Council majority says send capital tax to county voters.

If the voters approve in November, projects in the City of Clinton could be funded at just over $11 million, based on a decision last Tuesday by the Laurens County Council.

Three council members voted “no” on the county’s first attempt to put before the voters a capital projects sales tax. It is the only means authorized by state law to have visitors and shoppers from other counties pay for some projects - playgrounds, libraries, animal shelters, emergency service buildings - identified as needs by local citizens.

But Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood and council members Kemp Younts and Brown Patterson felt the process, and resulting list of projects to be voted on, was skewed too much toward Clinton and, in Patterson’s case, not enough toward Laurens.

The projects identified cannot be changed. The county has until Aug. 14 to put the projects and the payment method in front of the SC Elections Commission for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election ballot; it also is a presidential and congressional election.

If the vote passes, every purchase in Laurens County will be subject to an additional 1-cent sales tax. That money will form the basis for cash anticipation notes that will fulfill a $35 million list of 16 projects.

In Clinton, if all the the money comes in and all the work is at budget projections, there will be a new Library, a renovated Martha Dendy School/Community Center, and new water-sewer pipes in the ground and street-pavement.

Wood, especially, was not happy. “The Clinton Library was placed ahead of the courthouse, ahead of the agriculture center where all those 4-H kids will be, ahead of E-911 radios, ahead of the EMS building, the No. 1 disgrace to the county ... ahead of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office evidence storage.”

Four people on a study committee are from Clinton, Wood said; “it got political real quick.”

Committee Chairman Walter Hughes III said the Clinton Library identified high on the list of public wants at an initial interest meeting at The Ridge in Laurens. Interest in the project remained strong throughout the committee’s discussions, he said.

Still, it’s not the No. 1 priority project - that belongs to Laurens County Recreation’s new playgrounds and splash pads in three communities.

All communities were invited to submit projects, Hughes said. “We cannot write a project for them,” he said.

Original estimates were the tax would bring in $51 million over 8 years, Patterson said, but the projects were scaled back to $35 million over 6 years.

He said he was “lied to and deceived” about the amount.

He said the City of Laurens had a “gentlemen’s agreement” that was not lived up to. Patterson said the city agreed not to submit a project, in favor of the Historic Courthouse having a full restoration - a consultant has said that would cost about $10 million, but “just” $3.3 million is on the projects list for the iconic building.

He said, “Clinton gets 30% of this. It’s lopsided.”

With the three votes against, the ordinance outlining the projects list moved ahead on the first of three readings with “yes” votes from Chairman Dr. David Pitts, and council members Jeff Carroll, Garrett McDaniel and Diane Anderson.

Sales Tax Committee Vice-chairman Bobby Smith said, “We listened to each group, this is what came to the table. We accepted all projects. The priority’s purpose is not to say the sheriff’s office is more important than splash pads. This is the way we thought the public would accept those projects and vote yes.”

The Capital Initiative - Pennies for Progress priority projects’ list is on MyClintonNews.com under Breaking News, titled “What a 1-Cent Sales Tax Increase Could Purchase.”