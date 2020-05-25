Home / Breaking News / Today - The Fallen

Today - The Fallen

Mon, 05/25/2020

 

In Flanders Fields

 

By John McCrae

 

 

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

    That mark our place; and in the sky

    The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

 

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

    Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

        In Flanders fields.

 

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

    The torch; be yours to hold it high.

    If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

        In Flanders fields.

 

Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, MD was a Canadian poet, physician, author, artist and soldier during World War I, and a surgeon during the Second Battle of Ypres, in Belgium. He is best known for writing the famous war memorial poem "In Flanders Fields.” Born: November 30, 1872, Guelph, Canada; Died: January 28, 1918, Boulogne-sur-Mer, France. Participated: World War I; Buried in the Wimereux Cemetery.

“In Flanders Fields” memorializes the April 1915 battle in Belgium’s Ypres salient, where for 17 days, McCrae tended those injured in battle. Written after the death of a close friend, it was first published in Punch magazine and led to the adoption of the poppy as the Flower of Remembrance for the British and Commonwealth war dead.

 

