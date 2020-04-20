Thursday evening on gotomeeting.com

Clinton City Council conducts unusual, Thursday members-at-homes meeting.

A gathering session “entirely different from any meeting we’ve ever had,” according to Mayor Bob McLean, was organized for the Clinton City Council on Thursday evening.

The council’s normal first Monday of the month meeting was postponed, because of the Coronavirus threat, but the council is mandated to conduct the public’s business in a session together at least once a month. April’s meeting was conducted through the gotomeeting computer function.

A hour prior to the next meeting, May 4, the council could conduct the first workshop for the city’s next fiscal year’s budget. How that is going to happen is still to be worked out - health guidelines to suppress the potentially deadly COVID-19 call for no gatherings of more than three people in close quarters to each other.

Council had some routine business to transact.

The council voted unanimously to retain 29% of the LOST for city operations. The money is designated for equipment in the police and fire departments.

The rest of the money will go toward city property tax relief beginning in July. The council could have designated all the money for property tax relief (LOST is the local option sales tax), but is within its rights by state law to keep a portion of the money for operational purposes.

The council approved an inter-government pact with Laurens County for the operation of Millers Fork Trail. The Laurens County Council already has approved the agreement.

The trail was constructed by the City of Clinton, with the backing of Clinton Canopy and the Laurens County Trails Association. The agreement mandates the city to complete phase one, then the county recreation department takes over maintenance of the trail - any large-scale projects in the future will be divided in cost between the city and county.

Construction is complete and the trail will be the site on June 6 of the Laurens County Trails Association observance of National Trails Day. It is not open now because of Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing all parks, because of COVID-19. The governor re-opened public boat ramps, effective last weekend.

Satterfield Construction will resurface Gary Street (W. Centennial to Park St.) and a portion of W. Centennial Street. The project is being done with Laurens County Transportation Committee funds ($100,000) and a city match ($50,000). The rest of Gary Street will be re-paved later, City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said.

The CTC’s money comes from the state through the gasoline tax. The committee members ride the roads of Laurens County and prioritize how this money will be spent to pave local roads, and portions of some state roads.

McLean said Clinton did not get any of this money four years ago, and now matches each $100,000 from the CTC with $50,000 from city funds, based on the committee’s guidelines.

The council authorized a contract with W&W Logging to harvest timber on 20 acres and 30 acres owned by the city. One tract is near Rosemont Cemetery (which has no room to expand, the council was told), and the other is near the Clinton 3 commercial area and is designated for potential housing behind Clinton High School. Cannon said these are small tracts, and will be harvested now only because the company is logging adjacent larger tracts.

Money from the Clinton 3 tract will go into the city’s recreation fund, because it was purchased with accommodations and hospitality tax revenues, McLean said.

Money from the Rosemont Cemetery tract could go into a perpetual fund to maintain and expand the cemetery, McLean said.

Public bodies must give 24 hours public notice of their meetings, even if these are conducted electronically because of emergencies. No “chance meetings” of public bodies are allowed under the SC Freedom of Information Act which has not been suspended by the governor’s executive orders related to COVID-19.

The Laurens County Council conducted its April 14 business on-line. The council gave the first of three readings (title only) to next fiscal year’s budget; the amount was not clear but this year’s budget approved last summer is $22.9 million, with a small tax increase to cover cost-of-living increases. At last Tuesday’s meeting, council agreed to have 100% of LOST (local option sales tax) money going toward property tax relief starting in July.

The county is entitled to keep 29% of this money for the General Fund. But it only realizes 14.5% with the cities getting the rest from the county LOST (Clinton and Laurens also levy a local option sales tax).

County Council authorized a $467,580 contract with Momentum Construction ((offices in Simpsonville and Greenville) for Phase One, roof repairs to the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

Council heard a report about the proposed Capital Initiative sales tax increase, which could be voted on countywide on Nov. 3, 2020. A half million plan for airport for upgrades is the only project submitted so far, council was told.

So far, the June 9 Primaries and the Nov. 3 General Election are unaffected by the Coronavirus.