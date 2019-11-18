Home / Breaking News / Three struck; one dies

Three struck; one dies

Mon, 11/18/2019 - 6:30am Vic MacDonald

HIT AND RUN FATALITY.

 

Authorities have identified Adrian Daniel Brown, 33, of Laurens, as the suspect in an alleged hit and run that left a person dead.

A report said Brown left the scene of an accident on Bellview Church Road on Sunday around 6 pm. Three people were struck allegedly by the 1966 Dodge pickup that Brown was driving. The three – the victim, a 20 year old woman and a 15 year old juvenile – were taken by EMS to the Laurens County Hospital. The victim died there and has not yet been identified.

Brown was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a death, two counts leaving the scene of injury and driving under suspension.

Brown was driving westbound on Bellview Church Road – he was not injured - when the accident happened, according to a SC Highway Patrol report.

This is the 18th traffic fatality in Laurens County this year.

 

