Threats are made, investigated - State announced

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 1:14pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
State Law Enforcement Division
FBI: STATEMENT ON HOAX THREATS The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. Similar incidents have occurred recently across the country. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

SCHOOLS ARE BEING THREATENED - Governor: "NO EXCUSE."

 

 

 

 

 

MEDIA ADVISORY: SLED EVALUATING SCHOOL THREATS 

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is aware of school threats across South Carolina. 

SLED is evaluating the credibility of these threats. 

While at this time the threats are believed to be a hoax, SLED encourages each jurisdiction to take any and all threats seriously. 

SLED is actively working with our state and federal law enforcement partners.
If you have any information about these threats, please call local law enforcement. 

FOX Carolina also reported Richland County officials say it could be related to a TikTok challenge. Districts and School receiving calls reportedly have included Greenville High, Robert Anderson Middle in Anderson County, Greenwood High, Laurens District High School, Oconee County Schools, and Newberry Middle School. District 56 HAS NOT issued a statement about threats, as of 1:30 pm today.

 

FROM golaurens.com -- On Wednesday morning, an unsubstantiated threat was called in to an administrative line at the Laurens Police Department stating that there was an active shooter at Laurens District High School.

Officers responded to LDHS and quickly determined that there was no active threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Laurens Police checked all the schools inside the city limits as well as sent officers to LDHS to assist the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in securing that location.

According to the LPD, there is no current viable threat to any District 55 or 56 schools and officers are now investigating the source of the original called-in threat as it now appears that similar calls were made across South Carolina.

At approximately 1108 Newberry Middle School received notification of an active shooter on campus. While law enforcement was responding, the on site SRO and staff immediately determined this was a HOAX. For safety precautions and while investigations were being completed, the school was placed on lock down. Sheriff Foster says it has been determined this is a part of a state-wide and national hoax calling about school emergencies. Several schools in SC received similar calls. The Sheriff's Office, SLED, and the FBI are currently investigating this. REPEAT THIS WAS A HOAX and part of a wide spread conspiracy.
 

THE STATE NEWSPAPER

