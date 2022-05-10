Threats are made, investigated - State announced

SCHOOLS ARE BEING THREATENED - Governor: "NO EXCUSE."

MEDIA ADVISORY: SLED EVALUATING SCHOOL THREATS

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is aware of school threats across South Carolina.

SLED is evaluating the credibility of these threats.

While at this time the threats are believed to be a hoax, SLED encourages each jurisdiction to take any and all threats seriously.

SLED is actively working with our state and federal law enforcement partners.

If you have any information about these threats, please call local law enforcement.

https://www.foxcarolina.com/video/2022/10/05/stop-immediately-governor-r...

FOX Carolina also reported Richland County officials say it could be related to a TikTok challenge. Districts and School receiving calls reportedly have included Greenville High, Robert Anderson Middle in Anderson County, Greenwood High, Laurens District High School, Oconee County Schools, and Newberry Middle School. District 56 HAS NOT issued a statement about threats, as of 1:30 pm today.

FROM golaurens.com -- On Wednesday morning, an unsubstantiated threat was called in to an administrative line at the Laurens Police Department stating that there was an active shooter at Laurens District High School.

Officers responded to LDHS and quickly determined that there was no active threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Laurens Police checked all the schools inside the city limits as well as sent officers to LDHS to assist the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in securing that location.