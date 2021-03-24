Thornwell reinventing dormant farm

Until recently, the farm at Thornwell had been sitting dormant for around 10 years. That is, until 2018, when the leadership team at Thornwell along with the Board began looking into what the property could possibly be used for. In total, the property, including the campus, is about 410 acres, but there are about 340 acres to the farm itself.

“They saw that it was just not being utilized – it was kind of starting to grow up. What could we utilize it as? A Steering Committee was created late 2018 with a couple City officials, folks around the community, and folks on our staff. That committee looked into what the options were - some of the things needed in the community and what this farm could be utilized for. A lot of that percolated back into opening the farm as a working, traditional farm,” said Brandon Bowers, director of farm operations.

Once Bowers was hired on as Farm Director, a land plan study was initiated. This was the time when the plan was laid out as far as when things would come to fruition.

“We built out a 10 year business plan with that and it did include those three things the committee talked about (livestock, specialty crops and agritourism),” Bowers said. “During the Steering Committee, one of the things that came up wee ways we could operate and have some of those activities going on and have an educational part in it. It could potentially cross over into utilizing parts of the farm with the Charter School, but there are a lot of things that will come in time as these things are starting up.”

The first part of the plan is essentially getting things off the ground. In the last year or so, Bowers said they have been in the reclaiming process – bringing the fields back and identifying locations, but have not put in long term goals like Christmas or pecan trees.

Bowers added they want to have something people in the community would be proud of while also giving families an outlet to get outside and learn about various farming processes.

“This farm allows us to continue the legacy and continue to support the ministry of serving children and families in the name of Jesus Christ while bringing awareness to the prevention of child abuse and neglect,” said Addie Sheek, Director of Marketing and Communications.

Bowers and Sheek are also excited about the Fall Festival and corn maze that Thornwell will be hosting this fall. The festival will be held towards the end of September and continue through October for those who want to take a shot at making their way through the corn maze.

“A lot of people remember it being a functioning farm. We’re asking folks to come out, be part of it and see what’s going on and what’s out here,” Bowers said.