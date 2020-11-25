Thankgiving Weekend Travel

SCDPS ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING SAFETY BREAKS, URGES CAUTION AND PATIENCE DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL.

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Public Safety is urging motorists who plan to travel for Thanksgiving to avoid distractions behind the wheel. Troopers and officers will increase their presence on the roadways ahead of the official holiday travel period, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, and ends at midnight, Sunday, November 29, 2020. There were 22 traffic fatalities on South Carolina roadways during the Thanksgiving travel period in 2019.

“SCDPS troopers and officers will be teaming up with local law enforcement to ensure those traveling make it to the table safely this year,” said Acting Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “That is why we are urging motorists to reduce your speed; keep your mind on the road ahead and be prepared for stop-and-go traffic in congested areas.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) and State Transport Police (STP) will have a strong enforcement presence, including troopers in administrative and support roles who will patrol during some of the peak travel periods. Troopers say their enforcement efforts throughout the holiday period will focus on some of the primary violations.

“While COVID-19 may impact traffic volume, our troopers are preparing for heavy travel,” said SC Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson. “Troopers will place a special emphasis on those violations that historically lead to deadly collisions during Thanksgiving travel including distracted and aggressive driving, speed, DUI and failure to buckle up.”

The department will also focus on commercial motor vehicle traffic safety.

“Our primary focus with large truck traffic will be in the high-crash corridors and ensuring trucks are in compliance with state and federal safety standards,” said State Transport Police Col. Dean Dill. Dill said that weigh stations will be open during this time conducting safety inspections on trucks to help ensure safe travel.

As of November 24th, there have been 919 traffic fatalities in the state compared to 896 at this time last year.

SCDPS began airing a paid public service announcement on November 16th that emphasizes the dangers of distracted driving. The 30-second ad will appear on cable and connected television while a 45-second version of the ad will be featured on social media. Both versions can be found on the SCDPS YouTube page.

Motorists can monitor traffic conditions anytime using the Department of Public Safety’s Real-Time Traffic Information page.