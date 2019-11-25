Thankgiving & Christmas Meals

SOUP KITCHEN OF LAURENS COUNTY APPEAL.

The editor,

The New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church houses the Soup Kitchen of Laurens County. We do mass feedings for people every year during Thanksgiving and Christmas. We go beyond the call of duty.

Last year, on Thanksgiving and Christmas, we fed over 1,500 people. We are hoping to increase this amount due to people losing jobs, budget cuts from the federal government, etc. We can accomplish our goal this year for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, and for Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. We can succeed with your help.

Our menu consists of turkey, dressing, rice and gravy, macaroni cheese casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and dessert. Napkins, plastic forks, spoons, knives and covered plates are needed, as well. Any volunteers who are willing to help for Thanksgiving dinner may come out on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. to prepare food and set up, or on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. for serving.

For Christmas, you may come out on Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. to set up and serving at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Sanders Middle School located at 601 Green St., Laurens.

In advance, may God bless you and thank you for your help. The New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church is tax-exempt under the Internal Revenue Service Code 501-C-3. The South Carolina Baptist Convention files for group exemption for all churches on an annual basis and our group exemption number is 1651.

Sincerely yours,

Reverend David Kennedy.

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church

Soup Kitchen of Laurens County

24277 Highway 76 East

Clinton, SC 29325

PO Box 8

Laurens, SC 29360

Tel: 864-833-3377; Fax: 864-833-3366.

November 21, 2019