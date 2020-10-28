"Thank You," Employees

D56 employees to get loyalty bonus.

All employees of School District 56 will receive a $500 loyalty bonus in their pay between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Board of Trustees decided Monday night. The money is a “thank you for your loyalty, love, and perseverance,” a board member said.

Board Member Tammy Stewart said the money is for all the buses, extra cleaning, meals served, lessons, worry and “wear your mask” that employees have given to their students and families during the 9-month COVID-19 pandemic. District 56 is in 5-days, in-person instruction, with a virtual option for families that want one, and it has experienced 7 coronavirus infections and accompanying quarantining since resuming classes in August. “Sometimes a professional group of people deserves a pat on the back,” Board Chairman Jim Barton said.

Six members of the board agreed to the bonus at the Oct. 26 meeting in the Clinton High School auditorium; member Jan Simmons was absent. Outgoing Board Member Dr. Patsy Sadler said in opening remarks that it was “a privilege to participate on this board.”

Sadler and board member Edna McGee decided not to stand for re-election in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Cost to the district of the $500 bonus was not stated. The board also agreed to buy land adjacent to Clinton Middle School (the former Clinton High School) but did not make public an acreage or dollar amount. Stewart voted “no” to the land-purchase motion.

The board was advised of district events:

-- Oct. 27 trunk and treat at Joanna Woodson Elementary School;

-- Nov. 2 virtual seminar about children and cell phones with law enforcement officer Todd Johnson, 5:30 p.m.;

-- Nov. 9 virtual “ask me anything” with middle and high school principals, 6 – 7 p.m.; and

-- Nov. 16 virtual “ask me anything” with elementary principals, 6 – 7 p.m. (details coming to district’s Facebook page).

In the financial report, D56 is running $2.075 million expenses over revenues, but the board was told it is normal for this time of year (no county property tax revenues coming in). Last year at this time, the deficit was $1.8 million; this year’s report shows a $245,000 expense that was not there last year. That’s the board’s commitment of reserve funds for extra cleaning and protections for students and staff from the coronavirus. SC DHEC reports 1,772 infections in South Carolina public and charter schools. – Vic MacDonald