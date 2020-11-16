Home / Breaking News / Thank You, Bob & Phyllis

Thank You, Bob & Phyllis

Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:19pm Vic MacDonald

Saying Farewell - 4 photos.

 

Hundreds of yard signs are on the front lawn of the President’s House, South Broad Street, Clinton at Presbyterian College wishing Retiring President Bob Staton and First Lady Phyllis Staton success in their retirement. The Statons will retire Dec. 31, 2020 and the new president, Dr. Matthew vandenBerg, will assume the presidency on Feb. 1, 2021. A PC alumnus and retired business executive who served the college for five years, Bob Staton announced his retirement in May, and the Board of Trustees selected the new president on Oct. 28. - Photos by Vic MacDonald 

