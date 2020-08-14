A testing site in Laurens

COVID-19: Testing & Cleaning (testing info, click on the PDF).

SMO (Supreme Maintenance Organization, Inc.) Clean with Purpose statement:

We teach our team members to “Clean with Purpose.”

-- Clean is more that appearance; it has real meaning and significance.

-- Clean with an attitude of service and excellence for a positive impact.

-- Clean is important and matters; your work keeps people safe and healthy.

Cleaning, with electrostatic method, will be

part of D56 giving families “peace of mind”

For more than 30 years, SMO has been cleaning. But, it’s probably safe to say, the Greensboro, N.C.-based company hasn’t seen its service as critical to the health and well-being of people than it does at this very minute.

To that end, the company has begun its on-site training to be the new custodial service partner of District 56 Schools.

The company’s technicians will bring electrostatic cleaning into the school buildings as part of the on-going Coronavirus-COVID-19 crisis response. “They will be in four schools and we started our training today (Aug. 3 at Clinton High School),” Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. David Pitts told the district Board of Trustees last Monday.

Ben and Amanda Hawkins, of Clinton, and Gary Collins, of the home office, represented SMO at the board meeting. Collins strapped on a back-pack tank (Victory Innovation) and took a wand-sprayer, and showed the board electro-static cleaning. It deep-cleans all touch surfaces.

The first medical research done on COVID-19 showed that the virus that causes the disease can be spread by touching a contaminated surface, then a person touching his/her face, eyes or mouth. Superficial contact-contamination has been downplayed since then, but surfaces touched often by many different people still are recommended for effective cleaning.

Without getting too scientific, the cleaning works like this:

-- An electrode atomizes the special disinfectant solution;

-- The charged particles are attracted to the entire surface area;

-- The charged particles completely encapsulate all surfaces;

-- 3D objects and hard-to-reach places receive a clean, even coat of disinfectant.

Technicians will clean the District 56 schools like this every day. They will not spray teachers’ desks where there are papers lying out, and athletics will provide guidance about how to clean uniforms and equipment. No spraying will be done in kitchens.

A tip-sheet from Supreme Maintenance Organization says, “Electrostatic spraying is particularly valuable towards heeding the COVID-19 prevention guide. Ordinary cleaning keeps surfaces free from dirt, and can only do so much. This is where electrostatic sprayer services can help. Electrostatic sprayers with a disinfectant and proper dwell time kills germs, viruses, and bacteria.”

More than 475 team members work for SMO. The business is the subject of a book, “From Rags to ... More Rags - Two Friends, $200 and a Multi Million Dollar Cleaning Business.” The company’s team member service more than 10 million sq. ft each day, and are trained through SMO University.

The business also operates an iCare Award Program, saying, “One of our core values is that we care. We will instill this attitude in our team members from the very beginning as we teach them to Clean with Purpose. In an effort to recognize our team members who best demonstrate this value, we have created the iCare Award Program. iCare award winners can be nominated by SMO customers, co-workers, or SMO management. Winners will be selected by the following criteria: demonstrating acts of caring toward their job, customers, and their community; customer, co-worker and SMP management feedback; going above and beyond to serve SMO customers; outstanding acts of community service.”

Pitts said the district wanted to bring SMO on board, for custodial services in four school and electrostatic cleaning in all schools, to give families “peace of mind now” that schools are re-opening, that deep-cleaning is taking place every day.

District 56’s opening day is Sept. 8. Public schools have been closed since March 17, as COVID-19 started threatening South Carolina.

The electrostatic cleaning of touch points, Pitts said, “will be done everywhere in all schools except the kitchens.”

(SMO will be custodians in four schools: Clinton High and Middle, Eastside and Clinton Elementaries. D56 custodians will work in Joanna Woodson Elementary and the MS Bailey Child Development Center. Electrostatic cleaning will be done in all six schools for extra disinfecting to fight the coronavirus, at least through the first semester.)