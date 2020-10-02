Ten at the Top - A Collaborative

Ten at the Top Welcomes New Board Members, 4 with Laurens County connections & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS.

Greenville – Ten at the Top announces the addition of 20 new board members for the 2020-2022 term. Many of them participated in the TATT New Board Member orientation on January 27.

They join existing members to form the governing board for the 10-county non-profit organization.

New Members to the TATT board are:

Justin Benfield, CEO, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital

Amanda Munyan, President, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce

David Hammond, Marketing Specialist, Laurens Electric Cooperative

Jeff Field, Executive Director, Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission

Derham Cole, Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration, USC Upstate

Dr. Galen DeHay, Preisdent, Tri-County Technical College

Dr. Eli Hestermann, Executive Dir., Furman University Institute for the Advancement of Community Health

Missy House, City Administrator, City of Inman

Heather Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Greenwood Partnership Alliance

Mustan Kapasi, President, Kapasi Glass

Kyra Lobbins, Associate Deputy Chief of Staff, Clemson University

Mark McKinney, General Manager, Cintas Corporation

Adela Mendoza, President & CEO, Hispanic Alliance

Michael Nail, Attorney, Ogletree, Deakins Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Carlos Phillips, President & CEO, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce

Tim Self, Executive Director, AnMed Health Foundation

Allen Smith, President & CEO, Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Annie Smith, Marketing & Development Director, USC Union

Wendy Walden, Associate Vice President for Executive Affairs, Greenville Technical College

John Wright Jr., Principal, McCoy Wright Commercial Real Estate

The TATT Board of Directors is composed of public, private and civic leaders from across the 10-county Upstate region. TATT board members are charged with representing the region and their community in fostering trust and collaboration across the region on issues of regional significance, serving as an advocate for regional thinking within their specific city or county, assisting TATT in engaging elected officials, business and community leaders, and supporting general organizational functions.

About Ten at the Top

Comprised of public, private and civic leaders from across the ten-county Upstate South Carolina Region, Ten at the Top was created to connect and encourage regional collaboration through data-driven research and regular convening of leaders and citizens to address key issues facing the region. Ten at the Top works with regional partners to foster collaboration and strategic planning to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life for Upstate residents both today and as the region continues to grow.

TEN AT THE TOP TO HOST PIQUE 2020:

AN UPSTATE YOUNG PROFESSIONAL CONFERENCE ON MARCH 23RD

Greenville – Ten at the Top’s (TATT) signature young professional event, Pique, will be held on March 23rd at the Huguenot Mill and Loft in downtown Greenville, with ScanSource as the presenting sponsor.

The event focuses on connecting young professionals across the Upstate, giving them opportunities to network as well as to hear from experts on topics that are relevant to their working lives.

In this 5th year of Pique, the program will feature 3 breakout panel sessions along with executive roundtables, a LinkedIn Lounge, and keynote speaker Sallie Holder. Additionally, there will be plenty of opportunity for networking, sharing ideas, and discussion of future collaboration.

During each of three breakout sessions, attendees will have four choices: one of two panel sessions, the executive roundtables, or the LinkedIn Lounge, sponsored by AFL, where they will have an opportunity to have a professional headshot done.

There will be three panels, each running twice to give attendees the option of hearing them all if they choose. The first, “Negotiating Your Best Career,” will focus on knowing what to ask for in order to achieve professional goals; in the second, “Community Engagement: Building Your Career Outside of Your Office,” panelists will talk about how community engagement can help you become a well-rounded and outward-thinking individual; and the third, “Conflict Management: Effective Communication for a Peaceful Workplace” touches on a topic that can be challenging at any age.

For many young leaders who want to make an impact on their local community, one major barrier is having access to current decision makers who are helping shape the region. Pique hopes to foster collaboration and bridge the gaps between young professionals and the Upstate’s top executives through the executive roundtables that have been a very popular feature of past Pique events.

Local author Sallie Holder will be the keynote speaker. Her book, Rock Middle: The Roadmap from Empty Success to True Fulfillment, was released in January, and copies will be available for sale at the event.

A graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of South Carolina Law School, Holder previously served as an attorney at Ogletree Deakins Law Firm and lives in Greenville. She coined the phrase “Hitting Rock Middle™” and the revolutionary BE BOLDER strategy to help people create their biggest, boldest, most successful careers. In addition to her recently released book, Sallie is a dynamic speaker who leaves audiences with the tools they need to make the changes they desire. She’s an expert on leadership, teams, change management, mindset, and motivation.

Following her talk, attendees will head to the reception, which will once again be catered by Cribbs Catering.

Registration and networking begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23rd, at Huguenot Mill and Loft (101 West Broad Street, Greenville, SC 29601), with the event beginning at 2 p.m. The reception will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by following the link at: www.TenattheTop.org/events/pique