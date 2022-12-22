The temperature is going down to 12 degrees

PROTECT PETS.

Keep Your Pets Safe This Holiday Season

Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is upon us, which marks the official start of winter in the United States. A few notable reindeer will brave the frigid conditions on the night of December 24th, but all animals without magical powers need to be kept safe from the incoming cold weather. The Christmas season is all about giving, and you’ll need to remember to give your pets the best possible care during the potentially dangerous winter months ahead.

It’s a common misconception that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur. Like people, animals are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. Exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin for your pets. Many animals also become lost in the winter because snow and ice can hide recognizable scents that might normally help your pet find his/her way back home.

Below are some simple tips to ensure a humane winter and help you prioritize your pets’ safety:

Prepare for Cold Weather

Plan ahead and pay attention to cold-weather warnings.

Keep your pet preparedness kit well-stocked and ready. During a winter storm, you may not be able to leave your home for several days.

Leave your pets’ coats a little longer in the winter to provide as much warmth as possible. That summer “short cut” from your groomer should be avoided during cold weather. If you have short-haired breeds, consider getting them a coat or sweater that covers them from neck to tail and around the abdomen.

Winter Pet Care

When you bathe your dogs in cold weather, make sure they are completely dry before taking them outside for some play time or a walk.

When walking your dogs during bad weather, keep them on a leash. More dogs are lost during winter than any other season, as it’s easier for a dog to become lost in winter storm conditions. (And don’t forget to microchip and put current ID tags on your dogs and cats!)

Leash your pets if you have frozen ponds, lakes or rivers nearby, as loose pets can break through ice and quickly succumb to hypothermia before trained ice-rescue personnel can arrive. Never attempt an ice rescue of a pet yourself – leave that to trained professionals.

When you are working on housebreaking your new puppy, remember that puppies are more susceptible to cold than adult dogs. In cold conditions or bad weather, you may need to opt for paper training your new pet rather than taking your pup outside.

Keep your pets inside, both during the day and night. Just because they have fur doesn’t mean they can withstand cold temperatures.

If dogs must be left outside for any period of time, they should have a draft-free shelter large enough to stand and turn around in, yet small enough to retain body heat. Use a layer of straw or other bedding material to help insulate them against the cold. Make sure the entrance to the shelter faces away from the direction of incoming wind and snow.

Keep your cats indoors. Cats can freeze in cold weather without shelter. Sometimes cats left outdoors in cold weather seek shelter and heat under the hoods of automobiles and are injured or killed when the ignition is turned on. Banging loudly on the hood of your car a few times before starting the engine will help avoid a tragic situation. (This is true for wild animals in cold weather as well.)

Precautions for Outdoor Pets