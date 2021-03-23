The teaching-during-covid bonus - District 56

$750 COVID-teaching bonus.

Teachers and staff of School District 56 will receive a $750 spring bonus, the school board decided Monday.

It is a reward for continuing learning through virtual means and in-person instruction during the year-long COVID-19 pandemic. It is the second bonus recommended by the district administration and approved by the board. It will be distributed by Spring Break, said District Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields..

Also, board members and the audience at the District 56 Board of Trustees regular meeting applauded the Clinton High School Science Olympiad Team, which reclaimed the state championship this past weekend.

Academic Magnet School in Charleston was the defending champion from 2019. Covid cancelled the state and national events in 2020. The team now qualifies for Nationals representing South Carolina.

Clinton Middle School competes this Saturday in the state event, which it has dominated for the past two decades.

“The high school is looking alive again,” said Cindy Jacobs, the district’s public information and child nutrition director.

Students are engaged in spring sports, and the agriculture classes sponsored their first-ever competition, a pig show, at the on-campus arena. CHS Senior Kate Wages won a State Award for Citizenship, and 20 Red Devils have been awarded Clemson summer scholarships to study STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). “We are meeting the students’ needs,” said board member Tammy Stewart.

Eastside Elementary held a drive-by math night, and Clinton Elementary will hold a drive-by egg hunt on Thursday evening. Last night, staff conducted an Ask Me Anything info session about athletics, science olympiad and academic challenge.

In other business, March 29 was announced as the deadline date for virtual school applications.

Districts 56 and 55 combined for a virtual school when Covid struck, but now the districts are initiating separate programs. The District 56 GOALS virtual learning program for 2021-22 is applying for 14 waivers of SC Department of Education policies. There are 105 applicants so far, but just 61 meet the requirements for admittance to the K5-12th grade program for next year.

The board was told it will be decided after March 29 if there will be a virtual learning program, for parents who for whatever reason do not want their child in face-to-face school. Parents must provide an adequate Virtual Learning Space for their children enrolled in GOALS. Students must meet attendance requirements and must be making academic progress to remain enrolled.

Students can watch their lessons at night, but they must turn in all assignments on time.

In a normal year, this would have been the board’s visit to MS Bailey Child Development Center, but that was cancelled because District 56 does not allow parents and others in its buildings. MS Bailey Director Carol Ann Barnes said the 4K school would have set up its annual art display and will try to make that happen, virtually, in May.

She said the school was able to set up outdoor spaces with donations to a fund in honor of the late Dana Harwell. “She was a firm believer in learning through play,” Barnes said, and memorials to Harwell were used to boost engagement and activity inside and outside the venerable schoolhouse.

Barnes said of her colleague Harwell, “We miss her dearly.”