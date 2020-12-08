Teacher of the Year is coach Caughman

Somebody had to show the Upstate what’s going on. With public schools ramping up for September starts (some districts this month, some virtual-only), somebody had to demonstrate the COVID-19 response and safety that will have students back in class. Why not Clinton?

That was the message coming from the WSPA-TV Morning Break crew when they visited Clinton High School the morning of Aug. 5. School starts Sept. 8 in District 56, Clinton-Joanna, and in District 55, Laurens-Gray Court.

Schools have been closed since March 17 because of the worldwide Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

To get kids back in school, there are going to have to be masks, plexi-glas, disinfectants, temperature-taking, and personal space. In addition to getting into all that, District 56 also was able to make two, special announcements - Ryan Caughman, Clinton High, as the D56 Teacher of the Year; and Lisa James, MS Bailey Child Development Center, as the Support Staff Member of the Year.

“All these represent who we are and who we try to be,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said. “These are all outstanding applicants. In a school year that’s going to be different, we’ve got excellent people.”

Even before Gov. Henry McMaster announced his preference for the first day back, Sept. 8, and the method of instruction, 5-days in-school and a virtual option - schools personnel were planning. They knew that, someday, they were going back to school, even as the COVID-19 closing took the entire 4th 9-weeks. “This has been a very exhausting year, without question,” O’Shields said, “and people like this are the only reason we can make any preparations at all. You can’t do any better than the people we have right here representing all that we have going on. Yes, it’s going to be different. Yes, it’s going to be learning.

“But, it’s going to be great. We are looking forward to the 2020-21 school year.”

As part of the WSPA visit to CHS and D56 (video is available on the Spartanburg news channel’s website), these were the award nominees announced on Aug. 5:

TOY Nominees:

Emily Mauney -- MS Bailey

Bryan Lyda -- Clinton Elementary

Shelby Britt - Eastside Elementary

Kim Workman -- Joanna Woodson

Beatrice Ray -- Clinton Middle

Ryan Caughman -- Clinton High.

SS Nominees:

Lisa James -- MS Bailey

Cyndi McMahan - Clinton Elementary

Kathy Jacobs -- Joanna Woodson

Laurie Addison -- Clinton High.

The coach for Clinton Middle School football, Caughman is a social studies teacher at Clinton High School. He studied at Anderson University (2001) and attended Thornwell High School. He is married to Crystal Farmer Caughman, the executive assistant at Thornwell Charter School, and student minister at Davidson Street Baptist Church. They live in Clinton.

SCHOOL BOARD

Also, in a called meeting Monday night, the school board agreed to consider a hybrid model for schools re-opening (Sept. 8), just in case it is needed. Board Member Dr. Patsy Sadler added the item to the agenda of the called meeting, attended by five board members. She said she did not have a hybrid model to recommend but suggested looking at models from other districts; Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Brenda Schrantz said her office could present some options next week.

Sadler said the hybrid model could slow down the rate of coronavirus transmission by not having large numbers of students in schools together the same day, five days a week.

Models include half the student body attending in-person Mondays and Thursdays, half on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Wednesday a virtual day for everyone. Greenville County is using a color-coded plan and has announced just one day of in-person instruction during the first week. Spartanburg District 7 is going to all-virtual to start the school year in one of its schools after a staff member tested COVID-19 positive, leading to other positive tests and quarantines. District 56 has offered five days a week, in-school, face to face instruction, and a virtual option (the Laurens County Virtual Academy) to its families. About 1/3 of the district’s 2,700 students will take the virtual option.

“The less we populate our schools, the lower our transmission rate,” Sadler said. “We have to be ready to adapt and change.”

“An alternate model would be a good thing to have in our bag of tricks,” board chairman Jim Barton said. “If our only recourse (in case of an outbreak of infections) is to default to eLearning, that is a failure on our part.”

Schrantz said she struggles with the idea of, just like homework, what if a student receives a virtual assignment, then does the assignment incorrectly – there is less time in a hybrid model to “unteach” the incorrect work. Board Member Jan Simmons said students might be safer attending school “with the same people every day” than alone at home, going to the store or hanging out with others while not social-distancing.

The board was told there could be an advantage in having K – 8th students in-school, because statistically children are less likely to contract the coronavirus, and having 9 – 12th students doing virtual work, since these older children contract the illness with serious adult-like symptoms. More than 160,000 people have died with the respiratory disease COVID-19 since late February in the United States (42 fatalities in Laurens County as of Aug. 10).

The board did not set a date for its next meeting, but it likely will be this Monday, Aug. 17 – Aug. 24 is the board’s next regular, monthly meeting.