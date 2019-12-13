TCS's First Christmas

PHOTOS: “Our First Family Christmas.”

Students and staff of Thornwell Charter School present their first Christmas program Thursday evening at the Gillam Center for Performing Arts, campus of Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton. The Kindergarten through 3rd grade students perform together, along with the 4th - 6th grade students performing together. The 5th/6th Grade Band presents five selections: “Hot Cross Buns,” “ Carol of the Bells,” “The Gift of Hope, “Jingle Bells,” and the school’s fight song, “We Will Rock You.” Also, appearing are Rudolph, Frosty, The Grinch and Santa, along with special speakers, acrobats, and The Little Drummer Boy with 1st and 2nd grade drummers. Kerri Gearheart is the music teacher. - Photos by Vic MacDonald