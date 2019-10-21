Talk with officers of the Clinton Police Department

SAVE THE DATE: Meet police officers at Oct. 29 “Cops and Coffee”.

The citizens of Clinton will have an opportunity to chat with members of the Clinton Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Vestibule Coffee shop, 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.

The event is designed to introduce members of the department to residents in a friendly, casual atmosphere without agendas, presentations or speeches. The event is free and open to the public.

The date just about corresponds to the one-year anniversary of Sonny Ledda being named the Clinton Police Chief. With experience in Laurens and Bishopville, and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Ledda served previously with Clinton Public Safety and has “come back home”.

“If you need us, call us,” Ledda said. “In coffee groups and at lunch, we interact daily with the public. We’ll be eating lunch with some county guys and PC folks, and people will approach us. We have a couple of new officers, and they will be sworn in at an upcoming City Council meeting.”

An event organizer, Bud Marchant, said when he came to Clinton 20+ years ago, he knew all the officers by name, and now looks forward to becoming acquainted with the new members of the police force.

The Vestibule and Patriots Kitchen are businesses instrumental in making the event happen, Marchant and Ledda said, as a meet-and-greet for the Clinton Police Department.

Ledda said officers are active in making church safety presentations, supporting festivals, and patrolling schools. He said that’s all part of “community policing”.

“We have people say they didn’t call us - ‘I didn’t want to bother you” - but we need to know if there is a problem,” Ledda said. “If there is a speeding problem, we need to know that, so we can send extra patrols.”

“They have a great department,” Marchant said.

Reminder: everyone is invited Oct. 29 for Cops and Coffee.

The Vestibule Coffee shop is between Tapestry and Big Boys - beside First Presbyterian Church - on East Carolina St. (Hwy 76) in uptown Clinton.