Talk About The National Debt

Leading Fiscal and Economic Expert to Discuss the National Debt at PC - Feb. 5th.

At $22 trillion, the U.S. national debt exceeds the size of the entire economy. That $67,000 per person share of the national debt is larger than a typical family's total annual income. But what does this really mean for the country? And what does it mean for you personally?

In this year’s BB&T Lecture, leading fiscal and economic expert Romina Boccia will discuss the driving forces behind the growing debt and reveal its impact on our economy and financial future. Her talk, “The National Debt and Your Financial Future,” will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:15 p.m. in Edmunds Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Boccia directs the Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget at the Heritage Foundation. She focuses on securing economic freedom, controlling the size and scope of government, expanding opportunity, reforming Social Security and simplifying retirement savings.

Her team leads the production of Heritage’s Blueprint for Balance, an annual federal budget plan that was the foundation of President Trump's budget proposals to Congress. The plan has had a profound influence on congressional budget resolutions.

Boccia is often introduced as "an economist who speaks English" for making complex topics easily understood. She is a sought-after speaker and panel moderator who frequently travels the United States to speak at conferences and on college campuses. Boccia often advises members of Congress and their staff, and appears regularly on national television and on podcasts and talk radio.