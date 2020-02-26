Tackle Football Players & Cheerleaders

Clinton Little Devils Celebrate the 2019 Season w-photos.

The Clinton Little Devils hosted another awards banquet to celebrate their second season under the Pop Warner Little Scholar organization.

Included in the celebration was the recognition of the players in the two NFL Flag Football teams representing the Pittsburgh Steelers; the four football teams; the three cheer teams, coaches, team moms, volunteers and supporters.

We were honored to have in attendance the City Mayor, Robert McLean; members of the City Council - Shirley Jenkins, Robbie Neal, and Gary Kuykendall; sponsors Emily Bailey and Bud Marchant; Gena Dow, President of the Blythewood Bengals, a SC Midlands Association from Columbia; former Clinton High School football great, Robert Scott as well as the parents and family members of the players and cheerleaders.

The highlight of the night was the presentation of the awards to each player/cheerleader by their respective head coach and assistant coaches. The 2019 year was a season of growth.

The NFL Flag football teams voted to represent the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2019 season. Joining us to receive their medals for NFL flag football were the Bobcat players: Jahmius Anderson, Tristen Boyd, Savarion Carter, Jy’Mere Copeland, CamRon Croft, Danigel, Gary, Seven Gary, Ja’Shun Ivory, Emmanuel Lagroon, Jy’son Peake, Milton Philson, Deondre Richardson and the Wildcat players: Austin Boyd, Chris Boyd, Kamaury Croft, Ayden King and Seth West-Calabrese.

The Tiny Mite football team consisted of boys ages 5-7 who played just as hard as the older kids. This was the first year for the Tiny Mite football and cheer. Coach JR Baker and his team of coaches worked with these sweet, but tough young boys encouraging them to play hard and have fun. Tiny Mite players who attended the banquet were (from left to right) – Aurjay Lewis, JJ Baker, Tymarrion Farrow, Daylen Dowdy, Jahmad Shedrick, Chandler Shiflet, Jase Shockley, Braelyn Grant and Coach JR Baker.

Coach Dicie Copeland led the Tiny Mite cheerleaders and assisted with the Mitey Mite cheerleaders. The Mitey Mite cheerleaders under the direction of Coach Sherry Hurley won first place in the SC Midlands competition. Cheerleaders who attended the banquet were (from left to right) Aleighya Grant (MM), Mohagany Calwise (TM) and Jaeda Uddyback (MM).

The Mitey Mite football team, ages 7-9, played very well this season. The team was led by Coach Travis Peake. With many first-time players in 2019, The Mitey Mites will have a team even stronger in 2020 because of the experience gained in 2019. Players who attended the banquet were (from left to right) – 1sr row – TiMahrion Pulley, Bentley Anderson, Danigel Gary, Cera’jae Morton; 2nd row – Jy’son Peake, Zekhyron Butler, Seven Gary, Corbin Kiselak, Eli Wilson; 3rd row - Coach Travis Peake and CamRon Croft.

The Junior Pee Wee football team, ages 8-11, was led by Coach Greg Conner. A growing program with some highly energetic players will set the stage for a great season in 2020. Players attending the banquet were (from left to right) – 1st row – Jaden Jackson, Jaiden Jeter, Deondre Richardson, Kayden Bethea, Jairus Scurry, Coach James Roberson; 2nd row – Gabriel Cauble, Damon Anderson, Malik Anderson, Jahmius Anderson, Prince Bluford, Elijah Cunningham, 3rd row – Joshua Watts, Jymere Copland, Elijah Thompson, Savarion Carter, Zy’Darrion Butler, 4th row - Coach Greg Conner, Coach Calvin Williams.

The Pee Wee football team, ages 9-12, was the SC Midlands Pee Wee Small Champions for 2019. Led by Coach Shawn Calhoun, the team advanced to the first-round playoffs in North Carolina. Although they lost the game, the experience was great for the upcoming players who will be returning in 2020. Players who attended the banquet were (from left to right) 1st row – Ja’Shun Ivory, Wyatt Lyman-Morgan, Brayson Lyman, Safyre Tribble, Demetrian Johnson, Devin Butler, De’Avies Booker, Milton Philson; 2nd row – Chris Boyd, Claude Bates, Victor Chandler, Jordayn Kingsborough, Eric Cunningham, Kevonte Cunningham, Javian Hairston; 3rd row – Coach Robert Smith, Coach Shawn Calhoun.

The Pee Wee cheerleaders, ages 9-12, led by Coach Kisha Redd were celebrated for their accomplishment in 2019. Six girls practiced hard and won 1st place in Columbia at the SC Midlands Cheer Competition which allowed them to go to the Regional Completion in Virginia Beach, Virginia and won 3rd place. Shana Beston, Head Cheering Coach from PC, worked with Kisha and the cheerleaders to fine tune their routine in preparation for competition. Cheerleaders attending the banquet (from left to right) – Patience Cauble, Marissa Anderson, Brenya Bates, Abigale Anderson, Keshawnti Redd and Cheer Coach Kisha Redd. We also celebrated Abigale Anderson for making All American Scholar based on her Academic performance during the 2018/2019 school year!!

We also salute our team moms who work with coaches and players to make certain they have what they need for practice and the games. Wendy Grant (left) has been the team mom for the Jr. Pee Wee tackle football team for two years. Kim Butler (right) has been the team mom for the Pee Wee tackle football team for two years as well. Both ladies received a letterman’s jackets.

When a football player or cheerleader completes their last year of eligibility to play/cheer with the Clinton Little Devils/Pop Warner team, they will receive a letterman’s jacket.

Starting in the 2021 season, a player/cheerleader must have at least two consecutive years including their last eligibility year in which they played football or cheered in order to receive the jackets. The last year of eligibility will be when they are in the sixth grade and will be going to the 7th grade and hopefully, playing/cheering with the Middle School in the 7th grade OR they turn 13 before July 31 of the upcoming season.

The Clinton Little Devils players who aged out in 2018 and 2019 received Clinton Little Devils/Pop Warner letterman’s jackets at the banquet. The jackets were embroidered with the player’s last name, number and the games they participated in while playing with the CLD. The NFL Flag football for 2018 (NY Giants) and 2019 (Pittsburgh Steelers) were included on the jackets of the respective players.

In 2018 and 2019, we had a few young men who wanted to play in the unlimited weight team but was not able to because we didn’t have enough players to make a team. We counted these players as Clinton little Devils because of their fully completed registration and commitment to go to practice. Attending the banquet to receive their jackets were Colby Dotson (2018) and Jared Honeycutt (2019).

Football players from 2018 attending the banquet who received jackets were (from left to right) – Demetrian Johnson (actually 2019), Austin Boyd, Seth West-Calabrese, Kamaury Croft, Mikevious Byrd, Kenyon Butler and Kylen Calhoun.

We are pleased to announce a change in the team makeup for the 2020 season. Instead of having a Pee Wee team based on age and weight, SC Midlands has opted to have a 10U and 12U team. Players who are 9 and 10 years old can play on the 10U team regardless of their weight. The same applies to players who are 11 and 12 years old can play on the 12U team. Tiny Mite, Mitey Mite and Jr. Pee Wee players must still meet the age and weight requirements.

If you would like to join our team, player or volunteer, please contact Annette Lee at 864-923-6813. If you would like to support the Clinton Little Devils, please send your contribution to P.O. Box 442, Clinton, SC 29325.