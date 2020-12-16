Suspend Athletics

Suspension of Laurens 56 Athletics.

Based on DHEC’s recommendation and in the best interests of our student-athletes, their families, and our community, District 56 is suspending all out of district athletic activities until we return from Christmas break. This includes the cancellation of the following events:

12-16 CMS at Wright Middle,

12-18 CHS Varsity Boys at Boiling Springs,

12-22 CHS Varsity Girls and Boys vs Brashier Middle College, and

12-29 CHS Varsity Girls and Boys vs McCormick.

“It is our hope that this suspension will allow our student-athletes to be healthy for the holidays and for the start of region play in January. Coaches will be in touch with their teams regarding practice and expectations over the holidays.”

-- Louie Alexander

Athletic Director

Assistant Football Coach

Clinton High School