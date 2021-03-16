Home / Breaking News / A suspect in the Oak St Park shooting

A suspect in the Oak St Park shooting

Tue, 03/16/2021 - 3:14pm adslogin
By: 
Clinton Police Department

WANTED PERSON - Clinton Police.

 

 

On 3/15/2021, warrants were obtained on Gary Lee Jacks of Clinton for Attempted Murder, Possession of a weapon during a violent crime and Unlawful possession of a handgun.  Mr. Jacks has not been located at this time.  The victim is in stable condition.  We are still asking witnesses to come forward and speak with law enforcement.

On 03/10/20021 approximately 3:30pm, the Clinton Police Department responded to Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in reference to an individual who had arrived with severe injuries from a gunshot wound.  If anyone has any information please contact Captain Tyrone Goggins with the Clinton Police Department at 864-833-7512 or crime stoppers at 68-CRIME (864-682-7463).

       

 

GARY LEE JACKS – WANTED PERSON

