Suspect being looked for in shooting

Person shot in Ware Shoals incident - 2 arrested, 1 sought.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:

“On February 14th at approximately 9:20 PM, Deputies responded to Gethsemane Circle in Ware Shoals in reference to a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that the victim had been allegedly assaulted by two subjects and sustained a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life threatening. After a lengthy investigation, the subjects were identified as Stephen Wayne Kneece of Piedmont and Devin Xavier Hawkins of Anderson. Jordan Celeste Duvall of Pelzer is currently wanted in relation to this case for Neglect in Reporting a Crime.

“This was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

“Stephen Kneece was arrested on February 17th and is being held without bond at the Johnson Detention Center. He has been charged with Attempted Murder.

“Devin Hawkins was arrested by Greenville County on February 19th on unrelated charges and is currently in their detention center. He will be charged with Attempted Murder as well once he is released into our custody.

“If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Jordan Duvall, you can call (864) 984-4967 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).

“‘These two individuals have extensive criminal histories and both are currently out on bond for violent offenses. These thugs continue to think they can do what they want, when they want. The hardworking men and women of this Sheriff’s Office will continue to prove them wrong by putting them in jail where they belong. Our hope is that the next part of the judicial process will do the same thing.’ -Major Chris Martin”