The Superintendent's View

The Promise in the Problem.

As we now face the closeout of a most non-traditional school year thanks to COVID 19, it is easy to become cynical and angry over what has been lost, over decisions that have been made, and over the length of the pandemic.

In fact, I created the O’Shields COVID-19 Emotional Rollercoaster Index. When schools were closed on Sunday, March 15, there was the expected “Frenzy” associated with what I thought would be a productive, short-term exercise in distance learning. That sense soon gave way to “Fear.” The endless, mind-numbing cacophony of politicians and the media made me genuinely afraid. I grimly looked at statistics, charts, and graphs. It was as though I was watching Walter Cronkite and reliving the daily death toll from Vietnam (neatly arranged in categories — North Vietnamese casualties, South Vietnamese casualties, and American casualties).

This “Fear” lasted for over a month … until the new sensation “Fatigue” set in. In late March right after the President and Governor had made dire predictions our daughter, Katie, an epidemiologist and biostatistician at DHEC, told Terri and me “We are in this for the long haul.” I assumed the “long haul” was at most another month ... certainly no more than that. End of April … normalcy returns.

Well, it’s May and the “long haul” isn’t over and I have grown fatigued waiting for a vaccine. Unfortunately, the vitriol over the pandemic has morphed into the latest emotion, “Fury.” People have decided they’ve had enough … even though doctors and health care workers plea for us to remain vigilant and diligent.

I admit I vacillate through this continuum of emotions; however, during the bleak tempest of this pandemic … if you look for it, you can find good. You can find those most redeeming qualities in people right here in our town, our district, our home.

I ask you to look at the following examples of what we have done when faced with the lemons of the present time and the sweet, still tart, lemonade people made.

First, our small district has given out nearly 300,000 meals since March. This herculean task lay squarely on the shoulders of Cindy Jacobs, our Director of Food Service, and her marvelous cafeteria staff; however, they— as good as they are — couldn’t have pulled off this effort without the precision of and dedication to the packaging and delivery of meals. People like Chris Wofford, Darrell Pitts, and Jimmy Jacobs are but a few of the unsung heroes packing buses. Our community has been blessed to have so many people step up to make sure others are fed. They come on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays to assist Ms. Jacobs and Ms. Bridges, our District Transportation Director, with doing the grueling grunt work … never seen by the general public but essential to the success of the operation.

Schools showed many ways how they missed and loved their students. Yard signs started popping up like Spring flowers … signs for our seniors, our athletes, our graduates, our 5th graders. Although unable to hug and show our true emotions, such efforts demonstrated the love our schools have for their students.

The pandemic enabled the school district to work more closely with other entities, the City of Clinton (and their willingness to put up banners down Broad Street for students whose athletic seasons were cut short), churches (and their support of our graduates and families via their own e-worship platforms), and the United Way and Laurens County Emergency Management (for masks and hand sanitizer).

Personally, one of the most heart-warming (and likely to be continued) measures of the indefatigable nature of human spirit was the graduation parade. Cars lined the parking spaces at CHS and CMS, and people abided by the social distancing guidelines as seniors drove by to the applause, whoops of joy, and choruses of best wishes from a loving community.

Instruction — though far different than before school closure — rebounded with e-platforms and incredible energy. Although admittedly less effective than in-person instruction, the dedication and determination of our teachers showcased an optimism that whatever may come, we would not give up, give in, or give out.

Educators are by nature idealists … why else would we pour our hearts and souls into a career whose major objective is to favorably impact a future we will never fully see.

So, yes, these are but a few of the many good things that have come from this pandemic. Despite the frenzy, fear, fatigue, and fury, there exists good, there exists resilience, there exists hope. No pandemic, no problem, no pitfall can overcome the love of educators. Most importantly, the pandemic has reinforced to us all that despite everything else, we are all in this together ….. because we are above all else, we are family.

(Dr. David O’Shields is Superintendent of School District 56.)