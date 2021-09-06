Summer Food Program

Thornwell Launches Daily “Grab-N-Go” Meal Pickups During Summer

Program available to Laurens County children ages 18 and under.

Thornwell, a non-profit organization committed to serving children and families in need across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, has announced the return of daily Grab- N-Go meal pickups which began June 7.

This program is open to all Laurens County children under the age of 18 who are not enrolled in summer school or a daycare serving meals.

The program in partnership with the USDA was initially developed as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic in which children were not attending school in a physical classroom setting. The Grab-N-Go meal program sought to be a supplement for healthy options that ensured no child in the community in need would go hungry. Since March of 2020, Thornwell has served nearly 100,000 meals, and is committed to continuing these efforts daily during Summer 2021.

“Summer should be a time that children look forward to, not one they fear because they do not know where the next meal might come from. We are so grateful to offer a program that takes that worry out of minds of children and families.,” said Alice James, Director of Child Nutrition Food Service. “The meals are nutritionally sound and bring with them peace of mind. We can’t ask for more than that.”

Daily pickups will run through July 30. Parents and guardians will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for all qualifying children in their household Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick up location is in front of the Thornwell Dining Hall located at 302 South Broad Street, Clinton. For more information, please email Alice James at alice.james@thornwell.org.