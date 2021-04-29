Students Excel: Science & Beta

PUBLIC SCHOOLS, science & technology winners and Beta School of Distinction.

Winners are announced in STEM Competition

Laurens District 56 students in 3rd and 4th grades participated in the Michelin STEM Competition held at Clinton High School on Thursday, April 29. Students in both grades built cars and competed in both distance and speed challenges.

“We are very proud of all our students,” a district statement said.

Here are the winners from District 56:

Grade 3 Winners:

1st Place Winner in Speed: Mrs. Holder's class from Clinton Elementary (Calvary Lyda, Zealy Martin, Tamara Davis, and Jalia Lindsay)

2nd Place Winner in Speed: Ms. Brown's class from Joanna Woodson Elementary (Braylen James, Marcus Ward, Kemariona Cullan)

3rd Place Winner in Speed: Ms. Barker's class from Joanna Woodson Elementary (Elliott Angulo, Kamryn Hurley, Madison Sherfield, Abigail Gossett)

3rd Place Winner in Distance: Ms. Barker's class from Joanna Woodson Elementary (Bridgett Franklin, Chloe Satterfield, Haven Sem, Samuel Eaton, Tripp Fox

4th Grade Winners:

1st Place Winner in Distance: Mrs. Lawson's class from Eastside Elementary (Western Ellison, Isabelle Burke, Rylan Etters, Emily Lawson)

2nd Place Winner in Distance: Mrs. Porter's class from Clinton Elementary (Camden Gregory, Samarja Winphrie)

3rd Place Winner in Distance: Mrs. Patterson's class from Clinton Elementary (Eudelia Sanchez, Shyquan Cunningham)

Eastside Elementary Named National Beta School of Merit

Laurens School District 56 is proud to announce that Eastside Elementary is a 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit.

The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said, “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders!”

“We are glad to be able to recognize the hard work and academic achievement of our 4th and 5th grade students,” says Beta sponsor, Ms. Bigham.