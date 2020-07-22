Straight outta Joanna

Rap studio, performer combining their efforts.

Taking people away from their troubles, and addressing the social issues of the day, Music has the power to do both, and more. A Clinton-Joanna partnership is continuing a local trend toward bringing the community’s music to a worldwide audience.

Rasheed Floyd, of 1G Productions in Joanna, has unveiled the label’s newest artist, Flow Chart, in his first public appearance and on digital music available on the studio’s website. “He’s like the sun, I’m like water,” Floyd said. “We are baptized.”

Flow Chart, who is Ethan Woodard, a 2011 graduate of Clinton High School, made his performance debut at the Juneteenth program at Oak St. Park in Clinton. A storm wrecked the event - the DJ had already left, having some equipment damaged - but Flow Chart’s song made it to the internet.

“He is a rapper, a singer, a mixer,” Floyd said. “He is a powerhouse.”

Flow Chart admits to be being something of an introvert - saying he did not have a stellar career as a Red Devil - but he believes he is finding his path in the recording studio. In addition to the song he debuted at Juneteenth, he and Floyd have mixed a new record. Two of Flow Chart’s productions are on 1G Productions digital downloads list - the way music is bought and sold to the younger audience. “It was symbolic to unity,” Flow Chart said of him, a White rapper, performing at Juneteenth, one of Black America’s most revered days of the year.

Keena Lyles organized Clinton Juneteenth for the second consecutive year, and while she admits the program fell victim to the weather, she is undaunted. “More small events, awareness, unity messages,” she said is her goal in organizing Laurens County happenings.

She spoke at the June 27 Unity Walk and Rally held in an Uptown Clinton parking lot. “I am passionate about learning and sharing more consciousness of (Juneteenth),” Lyles said. “We were honored to have Flow there. Next year, it’s on!”

Flow Chart said it was “very memorable” for him to be in Oak St. Park, a place he had known of for years growing up in Clinton. “This was my first step,” he says.

In a time of Black Lives Matter and mass demonstrations in favor of social justice, and backlash from efforts to bring down Confederate statues and symbols of that era in The South, Black activism is at a high point in the nation right now. Flow Chart agrees, that’s when some of the best music can be written and recorded.

“It’s a melting pot,” he says. “I think of music as a community.”

Flow Chart said he is interested in a mix of acoustic music and hip hop. The song he debuted at Juneteenth is “Love You Always.” He said, “I’ve always had a good support group. I met Floyd in 2017, in Simpsonville; he has become a part of my family.”

“He is a very special addition to my team,” Floyd says of Flow Chart. Both say they want to be role models and bring positive messages to the community; and, yes, some of their lyrics do come with a “parental advisory” - it is the language of the streets, after all.

Floyd said he has invested recently in making the 1G Productions studio a better place to record. He has four or five young people he regularly works with on their developing musical abilities; he wants to organize more events, but the global COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down that part of the business.

Meanwhile, there’s lots of digital music available for sampling - straight out of Joanna, South Carolina.

(Check out 1G Productions on their website and e-mail: beatzby1g@gmail.com and download tracks at www.1GBEATS.com)