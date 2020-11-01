A CITY IN NEED. Clinton has been hammered hard by a storm saturday night. N broad and n Adair blocked. Crews are working g to get the power back on. The warning sirens sounded, and a voice at PC told people to take shelter. But some said the warning was muffled. No word on injuries. #clintonfirst :(

Our apologies for taking a while to reply - We are working to answer calls, assess damage and ensure our personnel are safe during this weather event. To address some concerns and questions:

The sirens that were heard are for tornado warnings. According to our Police Department, no tornado was spotted but due to high winds, it was set off as a precautionary measure. PC's siren has a voice that states to take cover and find shelter.

We do not have a timeline for restoration on power due to so much damage but rest assured they are aware and many City crews are working diligently to restore as soon as possible. We will update with timelines as soon as we know.

Please check out our website under our electrical division for more safety tips and information on power outages.