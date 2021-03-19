Home / Breaking News / Stimulus Money for governments

Stimulus Money for governments

Fri, 03/19/2021 - 12:49pm
Upper Savannah Council of Governments
CLINTON WILL RECEIVE $3.13 MILLION.

 

American Rescue Plan Expected to Bring Approximately 

$68.56 Million to USCOG Region

 

 

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion emergency relief bill, providing approximately $350 billion to states, territories, tribes, counties and municipalities to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, offset revenue losses, bolster economic recovery and provide premium pay for essential workers.

The Act will provide approximately $42.6 million to the six counties in the Upper Savannah Region and approximately $25,960,000 to the Region’s 24 cities and towns, according to published reports.

The U.S. Department of Treasury is expected to release definitive guidance on how the funds may be spent. However, there is no timeline on when that guidance will be released according to the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC).

MASC strongly recommends cities and towns refrain from spending any funds they receive until that guidance is released. Spending the funds on unauthorized uses could result in a city or town having to repay those funds to the federal government. The same would apply to counties.

Initial estimates have been released. However, they cannot be relied upon as Treasury is still working to finalize the distribution amounts. The Municipal Association recommends not using any of the estimates that are circulating for planning purposes.

Funding will be distributed in two tranches. The first tranche will be distributed within 60 days of enactment of the law, and the second tranche will be distributed 12 months after the first is paid.

The funds may be used to:

Respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.

Respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work.

Provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency.

Make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

American Rescue Plan Local Allocation Estimates*

  

Abbeville County                                  4.76 million

         City of Abbeville                                   1.87 million

         Town of Calhoun Falls                 710,000               

         Town of Donalds                           120,000

         Town of Due West                         450,000

         Town of Lowndesville                    40,000

 

Edgefield County                                  5.29 million

         Town of Edgefield                               1.8 million

         Town of Johnston                                890,000

         Town of Trenton                                  70,000

 

Greenwood County                           13.73 million

         City of Greenwood                           8.74 million

         Town of Hodges                               60,000

         Town of Ninety Six                          760,000

         Town of Troy                                     40,000

         Town of Ware Shoals                       800,000

 

Laurens County                                 13.09 million

         City of Clinton                                  3.13 million

         Town of Cross Hill                           190,000

         Town of Gray Court                         310,000

         City of Laurens                                  3.31 million

         Town of Waterloo                             60,000

 

McCormick County                             1.84 million

         Town of McCormick                          880,000

         Town of Parksville                             40,000

         Town of Plum Branch                        30,000

 

Saluda County                                      3.97 million

         Town of Ridge Spring                       280,000

         Town of Saluda                                   1.35 million

         Town of Ward                                      30,000

* Allocation Estimates provided by Municipal Association of SC website

 

