A state investigation has been requested

INMATE DIES IN THE SHERIFF'S CUSTODY.

On January 12, 2023 at approximately 7:40AM while routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell. The individual did have existing health conditions. The Laurens County Coroner's Office is assisting. As is protocol, SLED is investigating as requested. All inquiries should be directed to SLED.

No further information from LCSO at this time.