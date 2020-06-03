Finally Friday.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early with Finally Friday in downtown Laurens.

This will be the 1st Finally Friday of the Year, and participants can support their favorite businesses and restaurants. Pick up a Lucky Scratch off ticlet at each participating business and/or restaurant at the register - prizes to include 2, $150 gift certificates, 20, $10 gift certificates and 5, Sip & Stroll Tickets, total of 500 cards available.

Finally Friday will be Friday, March 13, 6 - 8 pm on the Square - there will be extended hours, free trolley rides and fun prizes.

SHOP Small & Try Your Luck (no purchase necessary) -- sponsor is Main Street Laurens South Carolina, and sponsored in part by PRTC and the City of Laurens.

More: www.mainstreetlaurens.org

