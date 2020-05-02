On The Square in downtown Laurens

Laurens County 5: Public land is given for Armed Services Memorial.

The action brought the veteran’s veteran nearly to tears. Once the 13-year-old boy mailing a letter in downtown Laurens, who heard on the radio that World War II was over and ran to his mother - “that meant my daddy was coming home, My Daddy!” - King Dixon said the action was one of the proudest moments of his event-filled life.

The action was Laurens County Council’s near-unanimous agreement to authorize public land on the north side of the Historic Courthouse for a privately-funded Armed Forces Memorial.

Dixon, a Marine Corps veteran, took the lead Jan. 28 in asking for permission to place the memorial on this land. The group of which he is a member had asked about five years ago, and had gotten an OK for the monument, but a wait-and-see about the land. Later, “the monument is too big” was the reason for the project to be delayed. Scaled back, it quells all objections, Dixon said.

“I can’t think of a more fitting use of public property,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said. The County has war monuments all around the Historic Courthouse, but no tribute to the Nation and the Armed Forces, meaning everyone who has ever served the country and their families who made sacrifices, as well. Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood pointed out there is no monument to the first Gulf War and the subsequent War on Terror, which has produced thousands of wounded warriors.

“It’s something that Laurens County needs,” Wood said.

He asked Laurens County Veterans Affairs Director Carey Bolt to delay his retirement long enough to dedicate the proposed monument.

Brick pavers are envisioned around the monument, and as a payment method, along with private donations. The group spearheading the monument is a 501c19 organization, and council member Brown Patterson said he was abstaining from the vote until all legalities are satisfied; this was the first of three required readings for the land authorization ordinance.

As the monument fund-raising commences, Laurens County will be renovating the Historic Courthouse with a $700,000 local appropriation. Bids will be received until 2 p.m. Feb. 13; interested parties attended a Jan. 30 pre-bid conference (contract documents by Craig Gaulden Davis, Inc., Greenville).

Dixon and Bolt presented a video, “An Opportunity To Make History,” which describes the monument. It says there are 4,825 veterans receiving benefits in Laurens County and 5,000 who have applied. Veterans’ aid brings $37.1 million into the Laurens County economy. There are 1,481 “unique” veterans, meaning they are missing a limb or multiple limbs. The idea of a Laurens County Armed Forces Memorial got an extra boost in 2011 as the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was brought to Presbyterian College, and hundreds attended. Laurens County also has a Hall of Heroes, the induction of which was combine with Greenwood County this year (Bolt is VA officers for both counties).

Also recently, under direction of the Governor’s Office, Laurens County veterans’ records were transferred from storage at the Hillcrest Square Services Building to the VA Office on the ground floor of the Historic Courthouse.

Dixon said the timing is right to celebrate “the sacrifice of our military and their families” as the Hall of Heroes, Inc., with a board composed of veterans, now has its finances, plan, timelines and communications in order. A world renowned monument company in Georgia will craft the Laurens County Armed Forces Memorial.