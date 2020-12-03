Spring Break Extended

PC EXTENDS BREAK - NO WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT - NCAA: NO BASKETBALL OR SPRING SPORTS TOURNAMENTS.

We recognize the coronavirus situation is challenging, frustrating and concerning for everyone in the PC community as well as those looking to visit campus. The COVID-19 working group on campus continues to meet regularly to address factors as they develop. This page is dedicated to keeping you informed with the latest information we have available.

Latest Updates

As of noon on Thursday, March 12, the College can confirm the following:

PC has decided to extend Spring Break for the campus of the College of Arts and Sciences through Sunday, March 22.

No classes for undergraduate students will be held on campus during the week of Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20.

Only those undergraduate students who have obligations on campus (i.e. – participation on an active athletic team) should remain in residential facilities from now through Sunday, March 22. Otherwise, students are not to return to campus until we provide additional notice. If you do not have a safe place to stay, please email the Office of Residence Life as soon as possible to explore alternative housing options.

We will determine by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 whether we resume classes on campus on Monday, March 23 or move to virtual, online instruction in the undergraduate program on that date.

Dining, library and other services will be available to those students on campus next week.

We are actively reviewing events to be held on campus over the next few weeks. We will work with individuals as necessary to continue or modify those gatherings as appropriate.

Athletic events on campus remain in place.

Visitors to campus remain welcome, but we ask that those with illnesses caused by COVID-19 or who have symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath not visit campus at this point.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at PC.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clinton.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laurens County.

There are 10 instances across the state of South Carolina.

Take Steps to Prevent Illness

Since there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends protecting yourself by cleaning your hands often and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

You can protect others by:

Staying home if you’re sick

Covering coughs and sneezes

Wearing a facemask if you are sick

Cleaning and disinfecting

Please visit the CDC’s page on Steps to Prevent Illness for more information.

On-Campus Resources

PC Counseling & Wellness Center 864-833-8263

PC Residence Life reslife@presby.edu

PC COVID-19 Working Group covid19@presby.edu

Off-Campus Resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced on Thursday that the remainder of the women's basketball championship has been canceled due to concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"Given concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the rapidly escalating developments nationally, the Big South Conference Executive Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining rounds of the Hercules Tires Big South Conference Women's Basketball Championship," said Big South Conference commissioner Kyle Kallander. "While we were hoping to protect these important opportunities for our women's basketball student-athletes, we feel this is the prudent course at this time. Conference leadership is currently discussing the status of spring sports seasons, and will provide updates as they become available."

Per conference policy, No. 1 seed Campbell is awarded the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

HOWEVER, there will not be a NCAA Tournament.

Basketball & Spring Sports Championships are cancelled:

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/28893285/ncaa-tournaments-canceled-coronavirus