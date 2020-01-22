Spec Building - Clinton - Buy or Lease Now

The City’s aim is making Exit 54 municipal ‘gateway’.

Industrial and retail development and jobs are in the works for the City of Clinton, now that its most recent strategic plan nears the six-years-old mark.

Before the strategic plan, “our industrial park was trails that led to deer hunting stands; the plan talked about product development. Clinton had a lot of property but it wasn’t product - it was pasture more or less,” Marvin Moss, Clinton’s economic developer, told the Clinton Rotary Club last Tuesday.

In 2014-15, the city developed its strategic plan, unveiling it in May 2015. Moss said a major development was breaking economic development out of community development, so someone could be laser-focused on recruiting jobs. Moss’s retirement as executive director of the Laurens County Development Corporation came about that same time, and he was hired part-time by the city. Since then, using 20 years development experience and a background in manufacturing before that, Moss has banded together the city and partners that have developed two spec buildings, and a gateway to the City of Clinton.

“In 2016 we began implementing the plan,” Moss said. “We developed an entryway to Clinton 3, that’s near Eastside School. It was industrial property; today, with three schools nearby, that’s a great property for residential, and we are beginning to market it as residential rather than industrial.”

The City borrowed $3.1 million from Santee Cooper through the CEDC with three years before having to begin repayment. (CEDC is the Clinton Economic Development Corporation).

With the money the city built the second spec building beside the BP gas station, Exit 72 at I-26, Exit 54. “We find that 85% of the companies coming to South Carolina are looking for a building. We measure RFIs (requests for information) - last year we had 30; five we could not submit, they wanted 1,000 acres or a 750,000 sq ft building, and we don’t have that,” Moss said. “Of the 25 remaining, we submitted on 17; we had 10 site visits. There were three companies that we got to the point of a letter of intent or memo of understanding, and something happened. One was an Italian supplier to BMW - they earmarked a certain amount of money (the company went to Georgia). The second was a Fortune 150 company and we got to a memo of understanding and they put the project on hold. The third was a Korean project -- some project are looking for the Taj Mahal for the price of a doublewide; they rented a building in Columbia.

“We have seen awesome activity on the spec building.”

The city’s first spec building was leased by GE Energy, moving a research and development center out of cramped quarters in Greenville.

They are in the 26 Commerce Park.

That is now a 400-acre certified park. The certification means all testing has been done to determine phase one environmental, geology and soil, and endangered species protection; there is a paved entry road, landscape and signage.

“We are the only city in South Carolina that has a Class A Industrial Park inside its boundaries,” Moss said.

“We want Exit 54 to be a gateway to the city, but also a gateway to our industrial park. On the other side, we are developing retail. Personally, if I am traveling (I-26) I am not going to stop to eat in Columbia; it’s too congested. I’m going to Orangeburg, Exit 145; it’s easy access and lots of options. Traveling from Asheville, when I get to Spartanburg, I hate Reidville Road; I would go just a little farther to Exit 54. We have developed six acres across from Zaxbys and our hope is to get a hotel there.”

The City’s Recreation Complex is going to be built about a mile from this six-acre tract.

Moss added, “This obviously was not free, and we are not a rich city, by any means.”

Of the $4M total invested at Exit 54, 30% was spent by the city through a utility bond for infrastructure. Moss credited a partnership with Santee Cooper, Lauren Electric Co-op and the SC Power Team, Pacolet Milliken (the landowner) and the state’s Rural Infrastructure Authority with turning raw land into potential jobs-creating sites.

RIA gave the project a $300,000 grant and, in all, partners contributed $2.8M to the 26 Commerce Park.

Elsewhere, Moss said, retail development is encouraging. In Clinton, an events venue, The Cotton Loft, has opened. Burger King built across from Dempseys. Arbys and Zaxbys are relatively new. ACE Hardware is coming into the former Freds on Jacobs Highway. Uptown, 101 E. Main St. was completed a year ago, winning a state preservation award -- “the same people” are renovating 103 E. Main into three apartments and a large retail space. The City stabilized the former DE Tribble Building and is working with a developer to create 10-12 apartments for Presbyterian College graduate students. Moss said with regard to the Recreation Complex and the Millers Fork Walking Trail, “Longer term, we would love to connect these. The rec complex is a mile, mile and a half from Millers Fork. The Recreation Complex will cost $6-8M when all is said and done. We have let the grading contract and opened the bids; these are being evaluated by the engineer.”

Moss said Main St. Clinton this Christmas will unveil an uptown laser-light show, and has plans to seek accommodations tax money to expand the show. He said, “This will draw some people into downtown.”

Answering questions, Moss said it will take “an act of God” to move an obstruction to the city’s continued I-26 development - the current SC Department of Transportation maintenance shed.

He said the city remains committed to the auto industry even though Clinton is 40-45 miles from BMW (the company wants suppliers in a 50-miles radius). “I was at a conference the last week, and auto appears to be slowing down; we will still take BMW suppliers if we get the opportunity to get them, that has been our focus.

Moss made a presentation recently at GE Energy to the Leadership Laurens County group. “That building is full, and they need storage. We could see investment there, but it may be a year or two away.”

The research and development center where they test huge bearings (used in turbines) has 15 employees now, Moss said, and “there is growth and potential out there.”

Moss said the City of Clinton has a full development plan for the Whitten Center campus. But after five to six years of negotiation, the City and State are no closer to the deed being handed over.

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said, “I have never seen a state that can lay on layers and layers of bureaucracy (like SC can). Now they want to deal with the children’s home out there - carve that property out and take Clinton out of the equation. I went with the mayor June a year ago thinking we were going to sign the papers. The problem now is, the people who started this have retired and their replacements are starting to retire. I hope I live long enough to see it happen.

Moss added, “This has been five to six years on-going, we keep trying though.”