South State consolidation

BANK IN CLINTON IS CLOSING.

South State Bank, on the Jacobs Highway in Clinton, is being closed - and consolidated with the Laurens branch. The bank said in a letter Aug. 3 that the effective date will be Nov. 4, 2020. There also is a Newberry office, 999 Wilson Road. Branches are operating with drive-thru only during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Branch availability is on the South State website.

The Laurens branch is at 206 Hillcrest Drive.

The announcement to customers is made by Mike Coggin, Division President. (South State Bank, Clinton, is at 198 Jacobs Highway.)