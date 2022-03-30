South Fountain Inn Development

Residents push-back on growth; 2,187 houses under development.

For years, the standard statement in Laurens County was if we want great shopping, like Target and Hobby Lobby, and great dining, like Outback and Applebee’s, the community will have to have “more rooftops.”

But, now that the rooftops are coming, Northern Laurens County is seeing the trade-off - family farms are threatened, roads are a mess and trash is everywhere, according to three speakers last Tuesday evening before the Laurens County Council. The speakers were Susan “Susie” Stewart, Pam Riddle, and Nancy Garrison.

They were sent there by the Laurens County Planning Commission.

The planners make sure everybody is playing by the rules, while the council actually makes the rules.

Fountain Inn resident Susan Stewart said her family’s farm dating from 1844 now is under a threat from unrestrained growth, as developers have moved from Greenville County into Laurens County.

For their part, council members asked the residents for patience. Most of the council members have been in place for two years, the administrator for one year, the clerk to council and the finance director much shorter time than that, and the county’s first professional planner comes on board in April.

But Council Vice-Chairman Jeff Carroll said the county has known for three years that this time was coming. The end of Covid has unleashed a flood of people who want to build and buy new, small acreage houses in Laurens County, he said.

“We’ve always been a bedroom community of Greenville,” Council Member Diane Anderson said. “You have cheaper taxes over here, too.”

That is little consolation, however, for the three speakers. One of them presented a map showing 2,187 houses under development within 5 miles of each other.

Durbin Road, Chapman Road, Happy Valley Road and Hwy 418 are most often mentioned as the rural, narrow county roads under the most pressure from development.

The Planning Commission is going to meet with the SC Department of Transportation to explore this question: when DOT does a traffic study and clears a subdivision for development, what exactly does that mean? How was potential traffic flow actually studied?

Fountain Inn resident Nancy Garrison said it goes deeper than that. At her ranch, they have had to spend $3,000 on extra fencing to protect their animals. People drive up their private driveway just to “pet the horses,” she said, despite a gate.

Garrison had spoken previously about how she had to cancel a visit by a vet from Aiken because her horses were so spooked by falling trees - being cut down next door for a new subdivision.

“We had to install a gate. There has been vandalism. They took our sign - they took your county sign, too,” Garrison said. “I have no rights whatsoever now. Something has to happen to stop such rapid growth before it destroys your community.”

How to maintain Laurens County’s rural character - and attraction to many - when so many less-than-one-acre home lots are being developed is a central question here.

Not to mention schools. Not to mention pot holes. Not to mention roadsides and waterways cluttered with litter.

Southern Fountain Inn is feeling the most pressure now. But there is a subdivision on the drawing board behind Gray Court-Owings School in the northern area, subdivisions proposed beside the old Bi-Lo and near The Ridge in Laurens, and in a former light-industry area next to Eastside Elementary School in Clinton.

Anything in Laurens and Clinton is subject to zoning — anything building anywhere else, is not.

The County Council just approved adjustments to the county’s subdivision ordinance. Several developments had gotten their approvals, however, before the changes became effective.

County officials are resigned to the fact that they are not going to be able to write an ordinance that requires home-lots to be 2 acres, for instance. No developer wants to build that - and it could be considered “unreasonable” in court.

About the best the county can do is legislate against “micro-subdivision” - the council also is facing objections to RV Parks, so much so that the council placed a moratorium on their operations in Laurens County.

County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said the council cannot extend that moratorium indefinitely.

“If you have no plans on the table, from a RV Park point of view, that’s not reasonable,” the attorney said. “(RV Parks owners can say) you’re telling me I’m going to meet the rule, and then you change the rule so I can’t meet the rules. That’s problematic.”

RV Parks are an issue in Fountain Inn, where landowners have taken small tracts, placed a handful or sometimes more recreational vehicles on the land, set up utilities, and do short-term rentals. Neighbors worry that these people are “transient” and not worried about where they live, long-term.

The County Council was told there is a large tract permitted for a RV Park near Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, which borders I-385.

RV Parks also have sprouted on Lake Greenwood, as fishing and hunting camps.

Fountain Inn resident Susan Stewart asked the Laurens County Council to impose a moratorium on growth.

“I’m going to do my part,” Stewart said. “We have to plan with the support of our current residents and taxpayers, for rapid growth in District One. We’re not opposed to growth, but not without proper preservations. Covey Chase has 438 units. Urban Meadows has more than 900. Winterbrook 3 has 60+. There is a RV Park in our community - these people are transient in nature. All you have to do - and I invite you to do this - is drive down the road in my area, and see the pot holes and trash - Sullivan Road, Chapman Road. The roads are torn up. We need to be concerned about the natural beauty - this is destroying our family farms. There is a lack of community input on these projects. I need some communication when something is coming into my community. The roads have no shoulders, asphalt is crumbling, there are pot holes, I invite any of you to drive with me and see what we are facing with this rapid growth. Construction vehicles are destroying our roads. There are 2,000 homes being built in 1-3 years - all those vehicles, and what are plans for school growth? I am asking for better communication, I play a part on that too, on social media, newsletters, the postal service, from council members. A small sign saying there is a zoning change is not going to cut it for me. We need some zoning and regulations that have some teeth.

“I am asking for a moratorium on growth - we’re not reinventing the wheel, others have done this. Guidelines are meaningless - we need to hold these people to standards when they propose new construction. Enforce our current ordinances and laws - on public safety, pollution need to be adhered to, trash is horrendous. We pick up trash but we can’t do it all - we need help from you. I want prosperity, but I want planning in a long lasting way.”