The South Carolina Surge

WHITTEN CENTER -- 31 New Laurens County Cases TODAY (July 2nd).

This is the front entrance to Whitten Center, a 100-year-old facility in Clinton where there are at least 83 cases of COVID-19 infection (June 29 figure - 36 consumers and 47 staff). The state agency that runs Whitten Center - the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs - says staff from other facilities are coming to Clinton to assist Whitten. The figure reflects a 14% infection rate on campus; unconfirmed reports are 2 of Laurens County’s 7 COVID-19 deaths are tied to Whitten Center, a figure not announced by SC DSN. “As the front line of defense for COVID-19 during this national emergency, Whitten healthcare workers will continue to care for some of the state's most vulnerable citizens despite the current surge in cases. I ask you to recognize Whitten staff as the heroes they are, as well as thank the continued support Whitten has received from families and the public during this unique time," SCDDSN Deputy Director Pat Maley said this week. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

Gov. Henry McMaster said July 1 he will not ease restrictions on stadiums to allow high school and college football to be played in Fall, 2020, unless SC residents start taking precautions to slow down the current spike in COVID-19 cases. The Laurens City Council voted June 30 to recommend that masks be worn in public in the city -- A similar resolution will be considered Monday, July 6, at the 6 pm Clinton City Council meeting.

COVID-19 Snapshot

(Totals as of the morning of July 2)

Clinton has 212 Coronavirus-COVID-19 cases - 17 new Laurens County cases on July 1.

Laurens County cases: 488; Deaths: 7; Projected cases: 3,486.

South Carolina cases: 37,809; Deaths: 759, 52% of which are among blacks; 1,160 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 - 2,801 beds available.

Hardest hit county: Greenville, 5,109 confirmed cases; projected for 36,493. State's Recovery Rate: 84%.

United States cases: 2,781,085; Deaths: 130,813; Recovered: 1,165,159; US Rate: 90% recovered/discharged.

Worldwide cases: 10,884,827; Deaths: 519,778; Recovered: 6,064,062; World Rate: 92% recovered/discharged - June 22nd saw the largest single-day increase in cases yet, worldwide, led by the U.S. and Brazil (USA Today).

Figures: SC Department of Health & Environmental Control, and worldometer.info